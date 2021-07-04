England vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI, Live Scores and Updates, Bristol: England Opt to Field

The County Ground in Bristol will host the last One Day International between England and Sri Lanka on July 04, Sunday at 03:30 PM IST. After losing the T20I series by 0-3, another series whitewash is on cards for visiting Sri Lanka.

England have already won the three-match ODI series as they convincingly won the first and second match by five wickets and eight wickets, respectively. It is Sri Lanka’s batting unit that has disappointed the most throughout the series as they have failed to produce any significant performances with the willow.

Though England will be the favourites to win the dead rubber on Sunday, Sri Lanka possesses the talent and capability to cause an upset for the home team. Ahead of the match between England and Sri Lanka; here is everything you need to know:

ENG vs SL Telecast

The England vs Sri Lanka match will be broadcasted on Sony Six channel in India.

ENG vs SL Live Streaming

The match between ENG vs SL is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV application.

ENG vs SL Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, July 04 at the County Ground in Bristol. The game will start at 03:30 PM IST.

ENG vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: S Curran

Vice-Captain: W Hasaranga

Suggested Playing XI for ENG vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: K Perera

Batsmen: E Morgan, J Roy, D Shanaka

All-rounders: S Curran, W Hasaranga, C Woakes, D de Silva

Bowlers: D Chameera, M Wood, A Rashid

ENG vs SL Probable XIs:

England: Tom Banton/Liam Livingstone, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Sam Billings (wk), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka: Oshada Fernando, Kusal Perera (c), Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dhananjaya, Binura Fernando

