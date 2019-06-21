starts in
England vs Sri Lanka | Bowlers Had the Confidence to Influence the Match: Malinga

Cricketnext Staff |June 21, 2019, 11:08 PM IST
Sri Lanka’s veteran pacer Lasith Malinga, whose 4-43 inspired them to an unlikely win over England in the ICC World Cup 2019 on Friday (June 21), said after the match that their basic plan was to keep things tight as the bowlers had enough faith on themselves.

“Our plan was to stick to a tight line and length on this pitch with the slower ones and bouncers. We have the confidence to influence matches and have faith in ourselves,” Malinga said at the post-match presentation.

Malinga’s inspired showing with the ball papered over a forgettable outing for the Lankans with the bat as they could only muster up 232-9 after opting to bat first at Headingley.

There was also every chance that England could have emerged victorious in the match due to the presence of Ben Stokes at the crease.

The hard-hitting all-rounder stuck around until the end and scored a fighting half-century that consisted of some lusty blows but ran out of partners in the end.

Malinga admitted that Stokes is a quality player but that their plans of ensuring they bowled tight to him meant he played out too many balls and thus put pressure on him.

“We know how good a player he (Stokes) is; we've seen it in T20 cricket and in the IPL. But we kept sticking to our plans, ensured that he played away dots and put pressure on him.”

The win kept Sri Lanka’s slim chances of making the semi-finals alive and they will hope to carry on this momentum when they take on fellow struggles South Africa next Friday. ​

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
6 5 1 0 10 +0.84
2
NZ
5 4 0 1 9 +1.59
3
ENG
6 4 2 0 8 +1.45
4
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
5
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
6
BAN
6 2 3 1 5 -0.40
7
WI
5 1 3 1 3 +0.27
8
SA
6 1 4 1 3 -0.19
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
5 0 5 0 0 -2.08

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more