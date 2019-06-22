starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 28:IND VS AFG

upcoming
IND IND
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Sat, 22 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 29:WI VS NZ

upcoming
WI WI
NZ NZ

Manchester

Sat, 22 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 30:PAK VS SA

upcoming
PAK PAK
SA SA

Lord's

Sun, 23 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 31:BAN VS AFG

upcoming
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Mon, 24 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

England vs Sri Lanka | Karunaratne Hails 'Legend' Malinga After Leeds Masterclass

Reuters |June 22, 2019, 1:58 AM IST
England vs Sri Lanka | Karunaratne Hails 'Legend' Malinga After Leeds Masterclass

Leeds: Lasith Malinga is a "legend" and his four-wicket masterclass in Sri Lanka's shock victory against England has set an example for his teammates, captain Dimuth Karunaratne said on Friday.

The 35-year-old pacer with coloured curls and a sling-shot action derailed England's chase after Angelo Mathews' unbeaten 85 had powered the 1996 champions to what appeared a below-par 232-9.

Malinga flew home twice during the tournament after his mother-in-law's death and Karunaratne was impressed by the bowler's professionalism.

"I think he's a legend. He knows what he has to do," Karunaratne said after his team's victory by 20 runs against the world number one side.

"Whatever he does, we know he is giving his best. So that is why I said to him 'if you want to go home and come back that is fine'. He came back and set a good example for the rest of the guys."

Off-spinner Dhananjaya de Silva (3-32) and seamer Isuru Udana (2-41) offered good support but England could never really recover after Malinga had wrecked their top order.

"He just keeps doing what he does best, that is the main thing," Karunaratne said of his pace spearhead.

"We want him to set an example for the youngsters and he did a really good job.

"So too did Dhananjaya, they both did a really good job and turned the game, those are the sort of performances that turn games."

He also praised former captain Mathews, who rescued Sri Lanka after they had slumped to 133-5 in the 30th over.

"It looked like a good flat wicket that played nicely but when we played on it, you could see it got slower and slower," Karunaratne said.

"Angelo told us it was getting slower and slower, we couldn't get to 280-300 but we could get to 240 and that would be a good total.

"He is a good finisher and he did a really good job. And he read the game very well on this track. The middle order was important once the openers got out and he did a good job."

Dimuth KarunaratneEnglandicc world cup 2019Lasith Malingasri lanka

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 28 ODI | Sat, 22 Jun, 2019

AFG v IND
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 29 ODI | Sat, 22 Jun, 2019

NZ v WI
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 30 ODI | Sun, 23 Jun, 2019

SA v PAK
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 31 ODI | Mon, 24 Jun, 2019

AFG v BAN
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
6 5 1 0 10 +0.84
2
NZ
5 4 0 1 9 +1.59
3
ENG
6 4 2 0 8 +1.45
4
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
5
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
6
BAN
6 2 3 1 5 -0.40
7
WI
5 1 3 1 3 +0.27
8
SA
6 1 4 1 3 -0.19
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
5 0 5 0 0 -2.08

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more