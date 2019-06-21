A frustrated Eoin Morgan said after England’s loss against Sri Lanka at Headingley on Friday (June 21) that lack of partnerships cost them the match despite some individual performances almost winning them the game.
“I thought we were really good with the ball; we adapted to the conditions and we restricted Sri Lanka to a chaseable total. A lack of partnerships cost us the game,” England skipper Morgan said at the post-match presentation.
“A couple of individual performances almost took us over the line but yes, it is frustrating in the dressing room. Every game is extremely tough in this tournament, we have talked about this."
Morgan also admitted that the pitch was a challenging one to bat on but that the side will need to do better at adapting their approach based on the conditions being offered up on the day.
“Both sides found the conditions challenging. It was a bowler's day. There will be more of those throughout the tournament so we will have to adapt better.
“It is a tournament where you need to adjust and turn things around. Naturally as a team we tend to come back strongly, that is our strong point.”
Nevertheless, the captain remained upbeat over the side’s long-term prospects and said his team was looking forward to face Australia.
“This is a long tournament and we have huge opportunities in every game. We have the chance to bounce back.
“We have Australia next, it is one of those fixtures which you look first in the fixture list before the start of the tournament.”
England vs Sri Lanka | Lack of Partnerships Cost Us the Game: Morgan
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 28 ODI | Sat, 22 Jun, 2019
AFG v INDRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 29 ODI | Sat, 22 Jun, 2019
NZ v WIManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 30 ODI | Sun, 23 Jun, 2019
SA v PAKLord's
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 31 ODI | Mon, 24 Jun, 2019
AFG v BANRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings