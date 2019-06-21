England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Match at Leeds: England Look To Take Another Step Towards Semi-Final

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC World Cup 2019 match between hosts England and Sri Lanka at Headingley, Leeds! It always promises to be an exciting day of cricket when the hosts play, and today will be no different, with a majority partisan English crowd egging the home team on. Let's get straight into it!
14:01 (IST)
Ben Stokes is looking good ahead of the big clash!
England do have an injury concern today, though. Opener Jason Roy will continue to be sidelined by an injury, so it is likely that Jonny Bairstow's partner in the centre will be James Vince.
13:49 (IST)
For Sri Lanka, the onus to lead from the front will once again be on captain Dimuth Karunaratne, who has scored 179 runs so far and has been the only Sri Lankan batsman to look close to comfortable when the going in the middle got tough. If Sri Lanka are to push England far in the game, Karunaratne must come to the party.
13:41 (IST)
There will be some stars on display today as well. For England, the player to watch out for today will be Jos Buttler. It is imperative that Buttler starts hitting top form, with England all but a certainty to make it to the semi-final of the World Cup. On his day, Buttler is one of the most destructive batsmen in world cricket, and can take a game away from the opposition in an instant.
13:30 (IST)
There have also been some off the field issues that Sri Lanka have been dealing with. After their last game, they did not send a member of the squad for the post match press conference or for the mixed zone. They did not get a sanction from the ICC but they are certainly not happy with the surfaces provided to them or the logistics.
13:23 (IST)
Sri Lanka's only win in the last five ODIs is against Afghanistan. Even in that win, Sri Lanka collapsed after a flying start by Kusal Perera. Their last big ODI win was back in October 2018, when they defeated England in fifth ODI at Colombo by 219 runs (D/L method)
13:23 (IST)
The only blemish in England's record so far has been a 14-run shock defeat at the hands of Pakistan. Even in that game, England batsmen managed to tally over 330 runs with Joe Root and Buttler scoring centuries. The hosts have dominated the other games with wins over South Africa, Bangladesh, West Indies and Afghanistan.
13:06 (IST)
England have been impeccable so far in the tournament in all departments, and will look to continue that momentum against a Sri Lankan side that has been underwhelming. They have shown sparks of what they are capable of, but nowhere close to their potential. England will hope it's the same story at Leeds today, as a win will see them consolidate their position at the top of the table.
12:58 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC World Cup 2019 match between hosts England and Sri Lanka at Headingley, Leeds! It always promises to be an exciting day of cricket when the hosts play, and today will be no different, with a majority partisan English crowd egging the home team on. Let's get straight into it!
England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Match at Leeds: England Look To Take Another Step Towards Semi-Final
