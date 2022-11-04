England vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch T20 World Cup match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

England will desperately be looking for a win against Sri Lanka to stay alive in the hunt for a semi-final spot at the T20 World Cup. The match between England and Sri Lanka will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

However, a win against Sri Lanka may not be enough for Jos Buttler’s men to advance to the last-four stage. England’s chances of qualifying for the semi-finals will depend a lot on the outcome of the Australia-Afghanistan match. The Net Run Rate (NRR) will eventually determine the semi-finalists if both England and Australia win their last group-stage match.

Also Read: ‘Woh Fake Fielding Tha, Hundred Percent Tha’-Former India Opener Explains Why Virat Kohli Escaped

After securing two wins from four matches, second-placed England currently have a positive NRR of 0.547. Australia, with a negative NRR of 0.304 are now placed in the third position in Group 1.

Ahead of Saturday’s T20 World Cup match between England and Sri Lanka; here is all you need to know:

What date T20 World Cup match between England and Sri Lanka will be played?

The T20 World Cup match between England and Sri Lanka will take place on November 5, Saturday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match England vs Sri Lanka be played?

The T20 World Cup match between England and Sri Lanka will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

What time will the T20 World Cup match England vs Sri Lanka begin?

The T20 World Cup match between England and Sri Lanka will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup match?

England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

Also Read: Bangladesh Questions Why No Penalty Runs for India After Kohli ‘Fake Throw’

How do I watch the live streaming of the England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup match?

England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

England vs Sri Lanka Possible Starting XI:

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Jos Buttler (c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid

Sri Lanka Predicted Starting Line-up: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here