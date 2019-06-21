England vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch ICC World Cup 2019 Match on Live TV & Online

England vs Sri Lanka in the ICC World Cup 2019 on June 21 (Friday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and Live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played in Leeds and will begin at 1500 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog. (ENG v SL).
Sri Lanka, like South Africa before them, are in a battle to survive in the ICC World Cup 2019. Four points from their first five games — including two washouts — mean Dimuth Karunaratne’s side have to win all of the remaining games starting from the match against hosts England at Headingly in Leeds on Friday (June 21).
Sri Lanka have quite the task at hand as they will come up against an in-form England after enduring a lackluster campaign so far. Lanka’s only win came against Afghanistan in a rain-affected game in Cardiff and apart from that they have been outclassed by New Zealand and Australia.
Eoin Morgan’s side have lived up to their billing as the favourites for the title at home. They are comfortably placed near the top of the table with four wins in five games, toppling 300 in four games as well — the highest of 397 coming in their last game against Afghanistan earlier this week.
This will be the first game of the World Cup for Headingley, which last hosted an England-Pakistan ODI before the tournament and it was no surprise that the hosts toppled 350 in that game as well. The likes of Jonny Bairstow, Morgan, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler will look to cash in on another sunny day at Leeds.
The Sri Lankan campaign has never really taken off with only skipper Karunaratne and his opening partner Kusal Perera among the runs, scoring 179 and 159 runs respectively. Their middle-order has crumbled in every game so far and as a result they have failed to post a decent total on board.
England’s Jofra Archer and Mark Wood will test the Sri Lankan middle-order with their extra pace. The Lankans might be desperate for a win but turning the table on the hosts might be a bridge too far.
