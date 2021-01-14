England vs Sri Lanka: Mark Wood’s 91-MPH Delivery Breaks Angelo Mathews’ Willow into Two

Wood was consistently hitting the 90 plus mark from the start of the innings and later it was his shear pace that rattled Angelo Mathews, breaking his bat into two.

It was a rare sight when England pacer Mark Wood bowled a 91 mile per hour delivery which broke Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews’ bat into two pieces. It happened in the tenth over of the first Test match between England and Sri Lanka taking place in Galle.

Also read: England in Cruise Control After Dom Bess' Fifer

Wood was consistently hitting the 90 plus mark from the start of the innings. On this particular occasion, Mathew tried to defend the ball. Although the Sri Lankan saved his wicket, the same cannot be said of his bat, which could not bear the impact of the bazooka.

Check out the picture of Mathews’ broken-bat here:

“They really don't make them like they used to!” the humorous caption read.

Earlier, Sri Lanka were off to a very poor start as they lost two early wickets, credit to Stuart Broad’s sharp deliveries. They were 25 for three in just the 11th over. Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal, the stand-in skipper helped steady the course for a little bit but they could not withstand the English onslaught. Matthews was caught off a delivery from Broad when he was playing at 27 and soon Chandimal followed suit after scoring 28 runs. The hosts never recovered from that as they were all out for 135 runs. Dom Bess was the highest wicket-taker for England with five wickets, while Broad claimed three scalps.

Also read: Experts Slam Sri Lanka, Fans Troll Kusal Mendis After Fourth Straight Test Duck

In response, the Sri Lankans did well at the beginning of the English innings, getting two early wickets of the openers Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley for just 17 runs. But they found themselves helpless against the skipper Joe Root, who played a splendid knock of 66 runs till the end of play for the day. His partner Jonny Bairstow scored 47 runs, helping his side reach 127 runs. England look set to post a big total in the innings and get themselves in a very comfortable position. If the Sri Lankans did not improve their performance when they get the chance to bat again, they might not even get to bowl in the match again.