England vs Sri Lanka Playing XI Prediction: Teams Likely to Remain Unchanged in Leeds

A confident England will take on a struggling Sri Lanka in their next game at the 2019 ICC World Cup at Leeds on Friday (June 21).
England have been in some fine form but have constantly had to ward of injury problems to their players.
Currently, Eoin Morgan, who was suffering from a back injury, is without the services of Jason Roy which has benefitted James Vince as he got a game against Afghanistan.
Sri Lanka, who have suffered two washouts, need the two points desperately. Dimuth Karunaratne’s side have to win all of the remaining games starting from the match against hosts England at Headingley in Leeds on Friday.
Sri Lanka fought well against Australia despite conceding as many as 334 with Dimuth Karunaratne scoring a fine 97. But it was after his wicket that they lost the way as Starc ran through the batting taking 4/55.
With time running out, the Islanders, who have no injury concerns, need to change that urgently.
England Likely XI: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, James Vince, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.
Sri Lanka Likely XI: Kusal Perera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep.
