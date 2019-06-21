starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 27:ENG VS SL

upcoming
ENG ENG
SL SL

Leeds

Fri, 21 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 28:IND VS AFG

upcoming
IND IND
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Sat, 22 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 29:WI VS NZ

upcoming
WI WI
NZ NZ

Manchester

Sat, 22 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 30:PAK VS SA

upcoming
PAK PAK
SA SA

Lord's

Sun, 23 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

England vs Sri Lanka Playing XI Prediction: Teams Likely to Remain Unchanged in Leeds

Cricketnext Staff |June 21, 2019, 7:33 AM IST
England vs Sri Lanka Playing XI Prediction: Teams Likely to Remain Unchanged in Leeds

A confident England will take on a struggling Sri Lanka in their next game at the 2019 ICC World Cup at Leeds on Friday (June 21).

England have been in some fine form but have constantly had to ward of injury problems to their players.

Currently, Eoin Morgan, who was suffering from a back injury, is without the services of Jason Roy which has benefitted James Vince as he got a game against Afghanistan.

Sri Lanka, who have suffered two washouts, need the two points desperately. Dimuth Karunaratne’s side have to win all of the remaining games starting from the match against hosts England at Headingley in Leeds on Friday.

Sri Lanka fought well against Australia despite conceding as many as 334 with Dimuth Karunaratne scoring a fine 97. But it was after his wicket that they lost the way as Starc ran through the batting taking 4/55.

With time running out, the Islanders, who have no injury concerns, need to change that urgently.

England Likely XI: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, James Vince, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Sri Lanka Likely XI: Kusal Perera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep.

ENG v SL Playing XIEngland vs Sri LankaEngland vs Sri Lanka Playing XIicc world cup 2019

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 27 ODI | Fri, 21 Jun, 2019

SL v ENG
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 28 ODI | Sat, 22 Jun, 2019

AFG v IND
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 29 ODI | Sat, 22 Jun, 2019

NZ v WI
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 30 ODI | Sun, 23 Jun, 2019

SA v PAK
Lord's All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
6 5 1 0 10 +0.84
2
NZ
5 4 0 1 9 +1.59
3
ENG
5 4 1 0 8 +1.86
4
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
5
BAN
6 2 3 1 5 -0.40
6
SL
5 1 2 2 4 -1.77
7
WI
5 1 3 1 3 +0.27
8
SA
6 1 4 1 3 -0.19
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
5 0 5 0 0 -2.08

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more