England vs Sri Lanka | Root’s Wicket Was the Turning Point: Karunaratne

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne believes getting the wicket of Joe Root in the second innings was key to their close 20-run win over England at Headingley on Friday (June 21).
When Root departed, England were 127-4 needing just a further 106 runs to win. However, a middle order collapse saw the Lankans pick up an unlikely win.
“I think Root's wicket was the turning point. I was not confident (about going with the review) but still went for it,” Karunaratne said at the post-match presentation ceremony.
“It was a close one. Sometimes we were under pressure and sometimes we were dominating. At the end of the day it was good team work from us,” he added.
Karunaratne went on to add that the wicket was a slow one and that they believed a score in the 250-275 range would be competitive.
“This wicket looked good but when we were batting it was slow. We knew we couldn't get 300, so we wanted to get 250-275 but unfortunately we lost wickets.
“Angelo batted really well and took responsibility. If we had the score, the bowlers knew what to do on this wicket.”
They might not have gotten a par score but an inspired showing from veteran Lasith Malinga and Dhananjaya de Silva compensated for the lack of runs.
“When Malinga got a couple wickets we had to keep him for the last overs and then I gave Dhananjaya the ball and he did a good job.
“Those are the things we want as a team and I am expecting those things as a captain.”
Sri Lanka next take on South Africa on Friday (June 28) whereas England will face Australia on Tuesday (June 25).
