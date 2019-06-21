England vs Sri Lanka | 'Tournament is Alive!' - Twitter Stunned as Sri Lanka Pull Off Upset

In an extraordinary back-and-forth contest, it was Sri Lanka that emerged victorious against the fancied England side by 20 runs at Headingley on Friday.
Great win by #srilanka no one gave them chance to win against the mighty English team. Malinga was at his best with the new ball as well old. #ENGvsSL #WorldCup— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 21, 2019
Well done Sri Lanka. Fantastic win. Malinga and Matthews, showing what experience can do in crunch situations. Makes the table interesting #ENGvSL— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 21, 2019
England miss 500 by 288 runs #ENGvSL #CWC19 — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) June 21, 2019
Great win boys!!!!! Lasith Malinga You beauty 👊 well done @IamDimuth under pressure delivered. Played @Angelo69Mathews 👍 — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) June 21, 2019
The tournament is alive... #CWC19 #ENGvSL — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) June 21, 2019
A fantastic answer from Dimuth and the team to everyone who doubted, hated, criticised and laughed at them. We are proud of you guys. So proud of you. — Roshan Abeysinghe (@RoshanCricket) June 21, 2019
Where has Avishka Fernando been? #ENGvSL #CWC19 — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) June 21, 2019
The current approach of Mathews and Mendis confirms the predicament of the Sri Lankan middle and lower middle order. They are simply unable to accelerate due to their personal form and the other batsmen left in the dressing room. The approach is safety mode one. — Roshan Abeysinghe (@RoshanCricket) June 21, 2019
Bowler delivering 100+ balls without conceding a six in #CWC19 #CWC2019 282 - Imran Tahir 216 - Mohd Amir 172 - Oshane Thomas 169 - Jasprit Bumrah 144 - Hamid Hassan 143 - Ben Stokes 136 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar#EngvSL#SLvENG — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 21, 2019
I never thought that I’d see a ball left alone in the 50th over a one-day game. That too by a batsman well-set. #EngvSL #CWC19 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 21, 2019
Malinga making things hot for England on spicy pitch. Loss of a couple of early wickets will put pressure on the middle order, something England have not experienced yet. If Lanka get Root now, match opens up! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 21, 2019
Lasith Malinga is almost 36 years old and still nailing yorkers at will, only Mitchell Starc comes close at present. Lasith the lord of the yorkers. What a bowler! #Cricket — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) June 21, 2019
Nasser: “Every time he bowls, there is a discussion on social media whether Malinga chucks. What do you think Mikey?”Holding: “That is why I don’t use social media”#CWC19— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) June 21, 2019
Mike Holding :Was giving himself room, Adil Rashid now has a lot of room in the dressing room.. — Harisankar (@harish_staycalm) June 21, 2019
And that's one more. Dhananjaya de Silva 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 — Mufarris (@Mufa_) June 21, 2019
What a nice old fashioned ODI we have. Kind of missed these low scoring, tense games. #ENGvsSL #ICCWC2019 — Indranil Das Blah (@indranildasblah) June 21, 2019
Sri Lanka could actually get points from a game that isn't washed out #ENGvSL — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) June 21, 2019
This cricket is a wee bit exciting!! #ENGvsSL — Peter Reid (@reid6peter) June 21, 2019
Well Done Sri Lanka ... Fantastic spirit showed today ... Lasith Malinga take a bow ... Magnificent display ... !! #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 21, 2019
England vs Sri Lanka | 'Tournament is Alive!' - Twitter Stunned as Sri Lanka Pull Off Upset
