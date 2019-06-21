starts in
England vs Sri Lanka | 'Tournament is Alive!' - Twitter Stunned as Sri Lanka Pull Off Upset

Cricketnext Staff |June 21, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
In an extraordinary back-and-forth contest, it was Sri Lanka that emerged victorious against the fancied England side by 20 runs at Headingley on Friday.

 

 

 

Batting first, Sri Lanka lost two quick wickets initially. But Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis resurrected their innings. But following their dismissals, they crumbled again, with Angelo Mathews managing just a gritty 85 to help them post a decent 232/9.

Lasith Malinga picked up two early wickets for Sri Lanka to give them a chance. Joe Root’s half-century put England in charge. But the veteran’s wickets in the middle, followed by Dhananjaya de Silva’s double break put Sri Lanka on the brink of victory. Ben Stokes nearly brought England home but Nuwan Pradeep took the final wicket to complete the upset.

England icc world cup 2019 Lasith Malinga sri lanka

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
6 5 1 0 10 +0.84
2
NZ
5 4 0 1 9 +1.59
3
ENG
6 4 2 0 8 +1.45
4
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
5
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
6
BAN
6 2 3 1 5 -0.40
7
WI
5 1 3 1 3 +0.27
8
SA
6 1 4 1 3 -0.19
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
5 0 5 0 0 -2.08

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more