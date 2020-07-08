England vs West Indies Live Score, 1st Test at Southampton: Cricket Returns With Rain Threat Looming Large

Here we go with some good news from Southampton. The covers are off! Let's hope it stays that way.
13:44 (IST)
However, we could be in for a start-stop day. Looks like even the rain gods are eager to have a glimpse of the action. The Ageas Bowl pitch is under covers now with rain coming down on and off. Scattered showers are forecast for the day.
13:40 (IST)
Cricket is back! It's been a long, long wait - the longest since the era of World Wars - thanks to COVID-19 situation around the world. But two brave teams are set to kickstart resumption of international cricket - England and West Indies. They've been kept safe inside their 'bio-secure bubbles' and are raring to go now. Less than two hours to go for the action we've all been waiting for amid the lockdown. Welcome back!
14:08 (IST)
Here we go with some good news from Southampton. The covers are off! Let's hope it stays that way.
13:44 (IST)
However, we could be in for a start-stop day. Looks like even the rain gods are eager to have a glimpse of the action. The Ageas Bowl pitch is under covers now with rain coming down on and off. Scattered showers are forecast for the day.
13:40 (IST)
Cricket is back! It's been a long, long wait - the longest since the era of World Wars - thanks to COVID-19 situation around the world. But two brave teams are set to kickstart resumption of international cricket - England and West Indies. They've been kept safe inside their 'bio-secure bubbles' and are raring to go now. Less than two hours to go for the action we've all been waiting for amid the lockdown. Welcome back!
14:46 (IST)
"What if someone tests positive for COVID-19 in the middle of a game"?
This is a question that was asked in many quarters. Recently, we saw Sam Curran falling ill in the middle of England's intra-squad match. Fortunately, he tested negative for the virus. But in case someone does test positive, the ICC has approved a like-for-like substitute akin to concussion substitutes. Players are playing in a 'bio-secure' environment, so we hope the necessity doesn't arise.
14:36 (IST)
The new rules: No Saliva, Coronavirus substitutes
Applying saliva to shine balls is something bowlers are used to doing for ages. They can't do that anymore, at least temporarily, as the ICC has banned application of saliva on hands/balls. The governing body has asked officials to show some leniency given it's a new rule; a team can get up to two warnings for usage of saliva. If they continue to use it, then the batting team will be award a five-run penalty. Many bowlers around the world have asked the ICC to consider allowing external substances to shine the ball in the absence of saliva, but the ICC has not paid heed. The first Test will show if all the talk about saliva and swing is true - we expect James Anderson to swing the ball both ways irrespective of whether he can use saliva. But how about reverse swing? We'll wait and see.
14:27 (IST)
Here's some of the West Indies players at training yesterday at the Ageas Bowl!
Here we go with some good news from Southampton. The covers are off! Let's hope it stays that way.
13:44 (IST)
However, we could be in for a start-stop day. Looks like even the rain gods are eager to have a glimpse of the action. The Ageas Bowl pitch is under covers now with rain coming down on and off. Scattered showers are forecast for the day.
13:40 (IST)
Cricket is back! It's been a long, long wait - the longest since the era of World Wars - thanks to COVID-19 situation around the world. But two brave teams are set to kickstart resumption of international cricket - England and West Indies. They've been kept safe inside their 'bio-secure bubbles' and are raring to go now. Less than two hours to go for the action we've all been waiting for amid the lockdown. Welcome back!
England vs West Indies Live Score, 1st Test at Southampton: Cricket Returns With Rain Threat Looming Large
England vs West Indies Live Score, Live cricket score and latest update of 1st Test at News18.com. Stay with CricketNext for live score and ball by ball commentary of Eng vs WI match.
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
Here we go with some good news from Southampton. The covers are off! Let's hope it stays that way.
However, we could be in for a start-stop day. Looks like even the rain gods are eager to have a glimpse of the action. The Ageas Bowl pitch is under covers now with rain coming down on and off. Scattered showers are forecast for the day.
Cricket is back! It's been a long, long wait - the longest since the era of World Wars - thanks to COVID-19 situation around the world. But two brave teams are set to kickstart resumption of international cricket - England and West Indies. They've been kept safe inside their 'bio-secure bubbles' and are raring to go now. Less than two hours to go for the action we've all been waiting for amid the lockdown. Welcome back!
14:46 (IST)
"What if someone tests positive for COVID-19 in the middle of a game"?
This is a question that was asked in many quarters. Recently, we saw Sam Curran falling ill in the middle of England's intra-squad match. Fortunately, he tested negative for the virus. But in case someone does test positive, the ICC has approved a like-for-like substitute akin to concussion substitutes. Players are playing in a 'bio-secure' environment, so we hope the necessity doesn't arise.
14:36 (IST)
The new rules: No Saliva, Coronavirus substitutes
Applying saliva to shine balls is something bowlers are used to doing for ages. They can't do that anymore, at least temporarily, as the ICC has banned application of saliva on hands/balls. The governing body has asked officials to show some leniency given it's a new rule; a team can get up to two warnings for usage of saliva. If they continue to use it, then the batting team will be award a five-run penalty. Many bowlers around the world have asked the ICC to consider allowing external substances to shine the ball in the absence of saliva, but the ICC has not paid heed. The first Test will show if all the talk about saliva and swing is true - we expect James Anderson to swing the ball both ways irrespective of whether he can use saliva. But how about reverse swing? We'll wait and see.
14:27 (IST)
Here's some of the West Indies players at training yesterday at the Ageas Bowl!
14:08 (IST)
Here we go with some good news from Southampton. The covers are off! Let's hope it stays that way.
13:44 (IST)
However, we could be in for a start-stop day. Looks like even the rain gods are eager to have a glimpse of the action. The Ageas Bowl pitch is under covers now with rain coming down on and off. Scattered showers are forecast for the day.
13:40 (IST)
Cricket is back! It's been a long, long wait - the longest since the era of World Wars - thanks to COVID-19 situation around the world. But two brave teams are set to kickstart resumption of international cricket - England and West Indies. They've been kept safe inside their 'bio-secure bubbles' and are raring to go now. Less than two hours to go for the action we've all been waiting for amid the lockdown. Welcome back!
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings