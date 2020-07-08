Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

England vs West Indies Live Score, 1st Test at Southampton: Cricket Returns With Rain Threat Looming Large

England vs West Indies Live Score, Live cricket score and latest update of 1st Test at News18.com. Stay with CricketNext for live score and ball by ball commentary of Eng vs WI match.

Cricketnext Staff | July 8, 2020, 2:45 PM IST

Live blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 14:08 (IST)

    Here we go with some good news from Southampton. The covers are off! Let's hope it stays that way.

  • 13:44 (IST)

    However, we could be in for a start-stop day. Looks like even the rain gods are eager to have a glimpse of the action. The Ageas Bowl pitch is under covers now with rain coming down on and off. Scattered showers are forecast for the day.

  • 13:40 (IST)

    Cricket is back! It's been a long, long wait - the longest since the era of World Wars - thanks to COVID-19 situation around the world. But two brave teams are set to kickstart resumption of international cricket - England and West Indies. They've been kept safe inside their 'bio-secure bubbles' and are raring to go now. Less than two hours to go for the action we've all been waiting for amid the lockdown. Welcome back!

14:46 (IST)

"What if someone tests positive for COVID-19 in the middle of a game"?

This is a question that was asked in many quarters. Recently, we saw Sam Curran falling ill in the middle of England's intra-squad match. Fortunately, he tested negative for the virus. But in case someone does test positive, the ICC has approved a like-for-like substitute akin to concussion substitutes. Players are playing in a 'bio-secure' environment, so we hope the necessity doesn't arise.

14:36 (IST)

The new rules: No Saliva, Coronavirus substitutes

Applying saliva to shine balls is something bowlers are used to doing for ages. They can't do that anymore, at least temporarily, as the ICC has banned application of saliva on hands/balls. The governing body has asked officials to show some leniency given it's a new rule; a team can get up to two warnings for usage of saliva. If they continue to use it, then the batting team will be award a five-run penalty. Many bowlers around the world have asked the ICC to consider allowing external substances to shine the ball in the absence of saliva, but the ICC has not paid heed. The first Test will show if all the talk about saliva and swing is true - we expect James Anderson to swing the ball both ways irrespective of whether he can use saliva. But how about reverse swing? We'll wait and see.

14:27 (IST)

Here's some of the West Indies players at training yesterday at the Ageas Bowl! 

14:08 (IST)

Here we go with some good news from Southampton. The covers are off! Let's hope it stays that way.

13:44 (IST)

However, we could be in for a start-stop day. Looks like even the rain gods are eager to have a glimpse of the action. The Ageas Bowl pitch is under covers now with rain coming down on and off. Scattered showers are forecast for the day.

13:40 (IST)

Cricket is back! It's been a long, long wait - the longest since the era of World Wars - thanks to COVID-19 situation around the world. But two brave teams are set to kickstart resumption of international cricket - England and West Indies. They've been kept safe inside their 'bio-secure bubbles' and are raring to go now. Less than two hours to go for the action we've all been waiting for amid the lockdown. Welcome back!

England vs West Indies Live Score, 1st Test at Southampton: Cricket Returns With Rain Threat Looming Large

England vs West Indies, latest updates: The weather could play spoilsport, at least partially, on the first day of the first Test at Southampton. International cricket is set to return post the COVID-19 break but rain threat looms large.

PREVIEW: The wait for the return of international cricket ends on July 8 as old rivals England and West Indies lead the way in a unique bio-secure Test series starting in Southampton amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The United Kingdom’s death toll in the fight against the coronavirus is, unfortunately, inching towards the 50,000-mark which means this series is going to be unlike any since 1877. A whole host of precautionary measures are in place to make the bio-secure environment experiment a success.

For a start, both sides will be staying at on-site hotels at Southampton's Ageas Bowl and Old Trafford in Manchester, the venue for the second and third Tests, in a series originally scheduled for elsewhere in England in June.

The most visible changes will be the lack of crowds and the bowlers being banned from using saliva to shine the ball.

While everyone will be keen to see how the various guidelines set about for this phase by the governing body plays out England will hope to regain control of the Wisden Trophy, they relinquished control on their travels in 2019 in the Caribbean.

At full strength for the series, a rarity in modern-day cricket, both sides have lethal fast bowlers who are raring to go on conditions which will be conducive for them while the batsmen have a point or two to make.

But among the highlights in the series will be the battle between Jason Holder and Ben Stokes – all-rounders who have single-handedly carried their team over the line in the toughest of situations.

In 2019, Holder stole the show when they faced off in the Caribbean islands before Stokes went on to make it the most defining year of his career. Stokes’ eagerness to right the wrong along with Holder’s gritty but calm approach sets up a delicious battle in the storied rivalry.

For his exploits last year Stokes was duly named the Wisden cricketer of the year, while Holder, ranked number 1 in the world, rarely gets a mention in the same breath. Fellow all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite, writing for the BBC, believes that Holder winning his battles against Stokes will be key to retaining the trophy.

On the sidelines of the heavyweight encounter are a spread of unknowns and weaknesses that will need to be papered over.

The visitors, who have a fiery bowling attack themselves, have not faced the threat of Jofra Archer with the red ball nor are they used to an English batting lineup without Joe Root. Newcomers Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope are set to debut in Southampton while Joe Denly, who played the second and third Tests of England's Caribbean tour last year, present a very different proposition for the business-like Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel.

However, the visitors’ batting is also a cause for concern, especially with the openers not having performed too well in recent times. Holder and Shane Dorwich have formed the backbone of the batting – making bowling to them an exciting prospect for James Anderson, Archer, Mark Wood and Stuart Broad.

This is a rivalry rich in history, dominated for three decades by the West Indies before England had their say at the turn of the century. And the hype around chapter 2020 has intensified due to the situation with the pandemic and sport’s stand against racism.

Chapter 2020 has all the ingredients for a classic - good bowlers, batsmen eager to make a point and talismanic all-rounders and skippers – all sanitised and well behaved which can only augur well.

Squads:

England have announced the squad only for the first Test, while the visitors have announced the squad for all three Tests. Both squads contain a list of reserve players.

England (First Test): Ben Stokes (Captain), James Anderson, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, , Jos Buttler, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Reserves: James Bracey, Sam Curran,Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, Olly Stone, Ben Foakes.

West Indies Test squad: Jason Holder (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer and Kemar Roach.

Reserve Players: Sunil Ambris, Joshua DaSilva, Shannon Gabriel, Keon Harding, Kyle Mayers, Preston McSween, Marquino Mindley, Shayne Moseley, Anderson Phillip, Oshane Thomas and Jomel Warrican.

Ben Stokescricket scoreeng vs wi liveEngland vs West IndiesEngland vs West Indies 2020England vs West Indies LiveEngland vs West Indies Live Scoreengland vs west indies rainJason HolderLive Cricket Scorelive score

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more