England vs West Indies 2020 1st Test| Weather Report: 'Light Rain' Predicted for First Two Days of Southampton Test

England vs West Indies 2020 1st Test Weather Report | Finally! International cricket is all set to resume on Wednesday (July 8) with the first of three Tests between England and West Indies.

Cricketnext Staff |July 8, 2020, 10:34 AM IST
England vs West Indies 2020 1st Test| Weather Report: 'Light Rain' Predicted for First Two Days of Southampton Test

England vs West Indies 2020 1st Test Weather Report | Finally! International cricket is all set to resume on Wednesday (July 8) with the first of three Tests between England and West Indies. It's been a wait of more than a 100 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the game is taking baby steps towards resumption thanks to West Indies' decision to tour England.

However, the return might not be completely smooth. No, we're not talking about the pandemic that's still very much around; we hope the bio-secure environment takes care of that.

The weather in Southampton could be a bit tricky, especially in the first two days. 'Light rain and a moderate breeze' is predicted in Southampton on Wednesday and Thursday, before it gets clear for the remaining days. The temperature will hover between 15 and 19 degrees, which will be perfect for cricket if there's no rain. The sun is expected to be out from Friday through Sunday, the last day of the Test.

ENG vs WI LIVE Ist TEST SCORE PREDICTED XIs | WEATHER REPORT | PITCH REPORT | 1st TEST PREVIEW | SERIES PREVIEW | HEAD TO HEAD STATS | LIVE STREAMING DETAILS

The United Kingdom’s death toll in the fight against the coronavirus is, unfortunately, inching towards the 50,000-mark which means this series is going to be unlike any since 1877. A whole host of precautionary measures are in place to make the bio-secure environment experiment a success.

For a start, both sides will be staying at on-site hotels at Southampton's Ageas Bowl and Old Trafford in Manchester, the venue for the second and third Tests, in a series originally scheduled for elsewhere in England in June.

The most visible changes will be the lack of crowds and the bowlers being banned from using saliva to shine the ball.

While everyone will be keen to see how the various guidelines set about for this phase by the governing body plays out England will hope to regain control of the Wisden Trophy, they relinquished control on their travels in 2019 in the Caribbean.

