England vs West Indies , 2nd Test: 'Just Ben Stokes Being Ben Stokes' - Fans in Awe After England Allrounder's Quikfire Fifty As Opener

England vs West Indies 2020, 2nd Test: In this Test, Stokes has scored 254 runs, getting out only once and has so far claimed one wicket.

Cricketnext Staff |July 20, 2020, 7:32 PM IST
England vs West Indies 2020, 2nd Test: 'Just Ben Stokes Being Ben Stokes' - Fans in Awe After England Allrounder's Quikfire Fifty As Opener ENG vs WI

That Ben Stokes batted 356 balls for his 176 in the first innings of the 2nd Test against West Indies at Old Trafford, Manchester, and then went on to clobber 78 off just 57 balls in the second innings, giving the hosts a very good chance to win the match and level the series, is so insane that fans can get enough of 'Super Stokes'.

In this Test, Stokes has scored 254 runs, getting out only once and has so far claimed one wicket. That's just one guy we are talking about. Stokes cautious approach in the first innings with Dom Sibley was the exact opposite to his approach in the second. Walking out to open the innings with Jos Buttler - points for Joe Root for captaincy - Stokes was unfazed by the early departure of Buttler and drove the game in England's favour with some measured aggression that had fans on social media going ga-ga over the allrounder's performance. Some even went on to compare Stokes with AB de Villiers with the ease with which the allrounder managed to change the tempo of his game in the two innings.

His nonchalant six off Alzarri Joseph has already made it to the top viral videos of 2020 already and his stroke-making in the second innings will surely bring more joy.

Here are some of the best reactions from social media on Stokes innings:

With a sensational performance, Stokes has set England on course for a series-levelling win

