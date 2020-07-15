England vs West Indies 2020, 2nd Test Old Trafford, Manchester, Predicted XIs: WI Unchanged, Root Returns for England

England vs West Indies 2020, 2nd Test Manchester, Predicted XIs:
Why fix something that's not broken? That will be West Indies' mantra as they get set to take on England in the second Test in Manchester. West Indies lead the series 1-0 having won in Southampton by 4 wickets.
West Indies produced an all-round performance at the Ageas Bowl, which means they have little reason to meddle with the squad. The only reason they might think of a change could be John Campbell, the opener's, injury. Campbell was hit on the foot by a Jofra Archer yorker in the 200-run chase and retired hurt early on, before coming at No. 8 to finish the job.
West Indies coach Phil Simmons said Campbell should return to fitness, so West Indies might not make a change.
England, on the other hand, will welcome back their captain Joe Root, who missed the first Test for the birth of his second child. Root's absence showed in the inexperienced middle order, which couldn't stand up to West Indies' pace attack.
Ben Stokes captained England in Root's absence, and although he did little wrong, his first taste of captaincy didn't end well. He'll be happy to hand it over to Root.
England's biggest challenge will be to identify the best pace attack. In a much criticised move, they dropped Stuart Broad for the outright pace of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood in Southampton. Broad himself was not too pleased, and will be back in the reckoning especially since Wood and Archer got only five wickets combined in the Test. If Broad returns, Wood could go.
West Indies Possible XI:
John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich(w), Jason Holder(c), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel
England Possible XI:
Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root (c), Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad/Mark Wood, James Anderson.
