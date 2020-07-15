England vs West Indies 2020, 2nd Test: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage of Eng vs WI Match at Old Trafford, Manchester

Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

England vs West Indies, 2nd Test match live streaming details: Here is everything you need to know about England vs West Indies, 2nd Test at Old Trafford, Manchester

July 15, 2020
EnglandEngland vs West Indies 2020, 2nd Test | England will hope the return of captain Joe Root proves inspirational in the second Test against the West Indies at Old Trafford starting Thursday. Star batsman Root missed England's four-wicket defeat at Southampton in international cricket's return from lockdown last week after attending the birth of his second child. He has now rejoined the squad, with West Indies needing just one win from the two remaining Tests of the campaign at Old Trafford to clinch a first series win in England for 32 years. Although all three fixtures are being played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus outbreak, Root will be in a familiar situation.

England have now lost the opening match of a series for the eighth time in ten campaigns, a run dating back to the 2017/18 Ashes in Australia. Most recently in South Africa they did recover from a heavy defeat in the first Test to win that series 3-1. But now at 1-0 down with just two to play, there is far less margin for error. Joe Denly appears to be the most likely candidate to make way for Root. Denly was twice out cheaply at Southampton, with fellow batsman Zak Crawley making 76 in a second innings where England's loss of five wickets for 30 runs proved more pivotal to the result than their controversial decision to omit veteran paceman Stuart Broad.

England vs West Indies 2020, 2nd Test Live Streaming/Telecast Details

WHAT: England vs West Indies, 2nd Test

WHEN: 3:00 PM IST, July 16 - July 20

WHERE: Old Trafford, Manchester

TELECAST: Sony Network

LIVE STREAMING: SonyLIV App

LIVE SCORE UPDATES: ENG v WI 2nd Test

England vs West Indies 2020, 2nd Test Squads

England are yet to name their final squad for the second Test.

West Indies: West Indies Test squad: Jason Holder (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer and Kemar Roach.

Reserve Players: Sunil Ambris, Joshua DaSilva, Shannon Gabriel, Keon Harding, Kyle Mayers, Preston McSween, Marquino Mindley, Shayne Moseley, Anderson Phillip, Oshane Thomas and Jomel Warrican.

England vs West Indies 2020 Fixtures:

8-12 July: England vs West Indies, first Test at the Rose Bowl, Southampton.

16-20 July: England vs West Indies, second Test at Old Trafford, Manchester

24-28 July: England vs West Indies, third Test at Old Trafford, Manchester.

