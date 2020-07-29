In Numbers: Stuart Broad Joins The Exclusive 500-Club
Stuart Broad became only the 4th pacer and 7th bowler overall to reach the milestone of 500 Test wickets when he saw the back of Kraigg Brathwaite on Day 5 of the third and deciding Test of the Wisden Trophy at Old Trafford.
In Numbers: Stuart Broad Joins The Exclusive 500-Club
Stuart Broad became only the 4th pacer and 7th bowler overall to reach the milestone of 500 Test wickets when he saw the back of Kraigg Brathwaite on Day 5 of the third and deciding Test of the Wisden Trophy at Old Trafford.
Upcoming Matches
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 05 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings