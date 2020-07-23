Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

England vs West Indies 2020 3rd Test: Manchester Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for ENG vs WI

England vs West Indies 3rd Test Manchester Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: Expect this to be another match with lots of shower breaks. But there would be sufficient amount of play possible. That goes without saying that there is a possibility of rain on each and every day of the match.

Cricketnext Staff |July 23, 2020, 6:30 PM IST
England vs West Indies 2020 3rd Test: Manchester Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for ENG vs WI

England vs West Indies 2020 3rd Test: Manchester Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: England 1, West Indies 1. Two Tests in, this is the scoreline of the first international series post the COVID-19 break. Perhaps fittingly, this might well be the scoreline at the end of the third Test in Manchester, starting Friday (July 24), too. Reason: rain is expected to play a big part in the deciding Test at the Old Trafford. West Indies won the first Test in Southampton by four wickets, chasing 200 in a tightly fought final day. England bounced back in the second game, winning by 113 runs on the back of Ben Stokes' heroics. England will believe the first Test was an abberation and they've got the momentum going into the third game. Their batting floundered in Southampton, with batsmen showing patchy form. It was perhaps understandable given the extensive break they were coming from.

The mistakes seem to be corrected in Manchester, with Stokes leading the way. He scored contrasting knocks of 176 and 78, while Dom Sibley made a patient and crucial 120 at the top of the innings to set the base. Joe Root contributed only in 20s in each innings, but his presence will make England feel stronger. West Indies have a knack of being unpredictable. They were top class in Southampton but couldn't maintain the same consistency - with bat or ball - in the next game. They might have even missed a trick in opting to bowl first on a flat track. It's the visitors who have plenty to ponder going into the last match. They have history to make too: West Indies last won in England in 1988.

England vs West Indies 3rd Test Manchester Weather Report

Expect this to be another match with lots of shower breaks. But there would be a sufficient amount of play possible. That goes without saying that there is a possibility of rain on each and every day of the match.

England vs West Indies 3rd Test Manchester Pitch Report

Expect this to be a cracker of a contest once again. But expect the square to be a bit worn out as the previous match was played on the same ground. Even though a fresh pitch might be used, but it will surely slow down a bit. Also overcast conditions might just help the bowlers, especially the spinners. It won't be the kind of wicket where teams would like to bat twice. So win the toss and put a big total on the board should be the motto of both the teams.

WHAT: England vs West Indies 3rd Test

WHEN: July 24-28, 10am GMT, 3.30pm IST

WHERE: Old Trafford, Manchester

TELECAST: Sony Network

LIVE STREAMING: Sony Liv

LIVE SCORE

