England vs West Indies 2020, 3rd Test Old Trafford, Manchester, Predicted XIs: Shai Hope Faces Axe, James Anderson Could Return

Cricketnext Staff |July 23, 2020, 3:38 PM IST
England vs West Indies 2020, 3rd Test Manchester, Predicted XIs:

England are unlikely to make changes to their batting department, although Jos Buttler hasn't been in form. There could be a few changes in the bowling unit though.

They've got Jofra Archer back in the mix after the pacer was left out in the second Test due to the bio-secure breach. Picking three pacers from a pool of James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran and Mark Wood will be their toughest challenge.

Broad's spell with the second new ball in the first innings in Manchester should help him retain his spot. He picked three wickets in each innings, while Woakes for five in the Test and Curran got three. With Anderson returning, West Indies could be against an Anderson-Broad duo attacking together along with the pace of Archer.

Meanwhile, West Indies coach admitted that he is concerned with the form of Hope and Campbell, which means there could be a few changes in the batting department. Campbell has made only 52 runs across four innings while Hope has 57 to his name. The bowling line-up, though, is unlikely to be changed.

West Indies could look at Joshua da Silva, the 22-year-old batsman, in place of Hope.

"Something has gone terribly wrong for him (Hope) since those two centuries at Headingley - he hasn't done anything really in Test cricket since then," Curtly Ambrose told Sky Sports recently.

"He is a much better player than what he is showing at the moment and is obviously very low on confidence.

"Maybe in the next game we should rest him so he can regain some confidence. If you keep playing him and he keeps failing, it will only get worse. You are going to destroy him if it continues like that."

England Possible Playing XI:

Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

West Indies Possible Playing XI:

Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope/Joshua Da Silva, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich(w), Jason Holder(c), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

