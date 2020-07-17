Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Tea

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 2nd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 16 - 20 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

469/9 (162.0)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

287 (99.0)

West Indies need 175 runs to win, MIN. 42.2 Overs Left Today
Live

ECS CYPRUS T10, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 20 July, 2020

2ND INN

Cyprus Moufflons CC

114/5 (10.0)

Cyprus Moufflons CC
v/s
Amdocs CC
Amdocs CC*

7/2 (2.0)

Amdocs CC need 108 runs in 48 balls at 13.5 rpo

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

ENG vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 2, Tea Report: Ben Stokes Unbeaten on 172 as England Take Control in Manchester

Ben Stokes crossed 150 and Dom Sibley made 120 as England took firm control of the second Test against West Indies in Manchester.

Cricketnext Staff |July 17, 2020, 8:28 PM IST
ENG vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 2, Tea Report: Ben Stokes Unbeaten on 172 as England Take Control in Manchester

Ben Stokes crossed 150 and Dom Sibley made 120 as England took firm control of the second Test against West Indies in Manchester.

At tea, England were 378 for 5 with Stokes on 172 and Jos Buttler on 12. Sibley and Stokes had played out a wicketless first session, before West Indies struck twice in the second session to dismiss Sibley and Ollie Pope.

England started the day 207 for 3, with Ben Stokes 59(159) and Dominic Sibley 86(253). They had set a template on Day 1 and followed it to perfection on the second day. The duo had joined with England 81 for 3, and added 183 by lunch on the second day.

ALSO READ: Joe Denly's Handling Was Atrocious: Kevin Pietersen

The first hour was going to be crucial, and England saw through that without any damage. Interestingly, West Indies didn't take the second new ball immediately. One would have thought a new ball would have been their best bet to break the stand, but Jason Holder took it only after 10 overs in the day.

Shannon Gabriel and Alzarri Joseph began the day but could not strike. Gabriel was slightly wayward while his younger partner was accurate, but nothing could shatter the English duo.

Sibley took his patience to another level, and hardly scored. He knew his role well: wear out the West Indies bowlers and tire them out. Stokes was comparatively more free-flowing, although he wasn't exactly unleashing his strokeplay.

ALSO READ: Sachin Tendulkar Impressed With How Jason Holder Used Roston Chase

Soon after the break, Stokes began catching up on Sibley and reached the 90s. He even threatened to get to the century before Sibley, but the opener eventually got there first by driving Alzarri Joseph down the ground for three. Sibley had taken 312 balls to reach his century, his second in Tests.

Stokes got to his ton with a reverse sweep off Roston Chase after lunch, before upping the ante with some tremendous strokes. A brilliant, effortless six down the ground off Alzarri Joseph stood out. Within no time, he overtook Sibley and went past 150.

Sibley, who had been full of patience, looked to attack and holed out to the deep playing a slog-sweep off Chase. Pope missed a straight ball and was trapped plumb in front before Buttler and Stokes batted out the rest of the session.

Ben StokesDom SibleyEngland vs West IndiesEngland vs West Indies 2020Jason HolderJos ButtlerRoston ChaseShannon Gabriel

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more