Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 1st Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 08 - 12 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

204 (67.3)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

57/1 (19.3)

West Indies trail by 147 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

England vs West Indies 2020: Cricket Fans Celebrate the Return of International Cricket

It was clear that the match being played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, United Kingdom, between England and West Indies, was about more than just the game. It was also about the sheer joy of live cricket.

Cricketnext Staff |July 10, 2020, 8:40 AM IST
Jason Holder

It was a moment of celebration for cricket fans across the world as they witnessed the return of international cricket after three months. It was clear that the match being played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, United Kingdom, between England and West Indies, was about more than just the game. It was also about the sheer joy of live cricket.

Twitter became the perfect sports companion for cricket fans as it united them, encouraging public conversation and dialogue, in the true spirit of the game. The hashtag #ENGvWI made it to the top of India trends chart as Indian cricketers and fans celebrated the return of cricket. Indian cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, R.Ashwin and many others, shared their joy in Tweets.

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
