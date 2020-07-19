Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

England vs West Indies 2020 | Dom Sibley Accidentally Applies Saliva, Umpires Disinfect Ball

England batsman Dom Sibley admitted to accidentally applying saliva on the ball while fielding on the fourth day of the second Test against West Indies in Manchester.

Cricketnext Staff |July 19, 2020, 6:58 PM IST
Umpire Richard Illingworth, right, watches as fellow umpire Michael Gough cleans the ball during the fourth day of the second cricket Test match between England and West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Sunday, July 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Jon Super, Pool)

England batsman Dom Sibley admitted to accidentally applying saliva on the ball while fielding on the fourth day of the second Test against West Indies in Manchester.

England themselves brought it to the attention of the umpires, after which umpire Michael Gough sanitised the ball.

The ICC has temporarily banned the application of saliva to shine balls due to the fear of COVID-19 infection.

"Players will not be permitted to use saliva to shine the ball. If a player does apply saliva to the ball, the umpires will manage the situation with some leniency during an initial period of adjustment for the players, but subsequent instances will result in the team receiving a warning.

"A team can be issued up to two warnings per innings but repeated use of saliva on the ball will result in a 5-run penalty to the batting side. Whenever saliva is applied to the ball, the umpires will be instructed to clean the ball before play recommences," ICC had stated earlier.

Sibley had earlier scored 120 - his second Test ton - in England's innings to power them to 469 for 9. Ben Stokes was the top scorer with 176.

In reply, West Indies were 118 for 2 at lunch on Day 4, with the entire third day being washed out by rain.

Not allowed to use saliva on the ball, England bowlers have resorted to applying back sweat to shine the ball.

England captain Joe Root had earlier said the saliva ban won't affect cricket in England.

"Don't think it would change too much in England," said Root on Sony Ten Pit Stop which was aired on the network's Facebook page.

"It depends on the conditions. There has not been too much cricket played so the squares and the outfield will be really lush so the damage to the Duke ball really doesn't take effect until the 40th or 50th over if that is the case so there should be enough swing. They normally stay hard longer than the Kookaburra or the SG balls.

"So I can't see it having as much of an impact especially at the start of the summer. Ultimately it's going to be the same for both sides and it has to be managed by both teams."

