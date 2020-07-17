ENG vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 2, Lunch Report: Dom Sibley Reaches Ton, Ben Stokes Closes in As England Retain Control

Dom Sibley reached a patient century while Ben Stokes was one run away as England continued to hold the edge over West Indies in the second Test in Manchester.
At lunch on Day 2, England were 264 for 3 with Sibley on 101 (316) and Stokes on 99 (252).
England started the day 207 for 3, with Ben Stokes 59(159) and Dominic Sibley 86(253). They had set a template on Day 1 and followed it to perfection on the second day. The duo had joined with England 81 for 3, and added 183 by lunch on the second day.
The first hour was going to be crucial, and England saw through that without any damage. Interestingly, West Indies didn't take the second new ball immediately. One would have thought a new ball would have been their best bet to break the stand, but Jason Holder took it only after 10 overs in the day.
Shannon Gabriel and Alzarri Joseph began the day but could not strike. Gabriel was slightly wayward while his younger partner was accurate, but nothing could shatter the English duo.
Sibley took his patience to another level, and hardly scored. He knew his role well: wear out the West Indies bowlers and tire them out. Stokes was comparatively more free-flowing, although he wasn't exactly unleashing his strokeplay.
Stokes kept England going at one end while Sibley held the other end firmly, as the duo went past drinks without damage.
Soon after the break, Stokes began catching up on Sibley and reached the 90s. He even threatened to get to the century before Sibley, but the opener eventually got there first by driving Alzarri Joseph down the ground for three. Even before he celebrated, Stokes did.
Sibley had taken 312 balls to reach his century, his second in Tests.
Earlier on Day 1, England made four changes to the side that lost in Southampton. Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran and Root came in for James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Joe Denly.
Archer was dropped on the day of the game after he breached bio-secure protocols, an error for which he apologised unconditionally.
