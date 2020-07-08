Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

England vs West Indies 2020: Hosts Wins Toss and Choose to Bat First at Southampton

England won the toss and chose to bat first in the first Test against West Indies at Southampton on Wednesday (July 8).

July 8, 2020
England won the toss and chose to bat first in the first Test against West Indies at Southampton on Wednesday (July 8). (Live Blog)

The start of the match was delayed due to rain and a wet outfield, with the players taking an early lunch due to the playing conditions not being right to start the match in.

However, the toss was finally held at 1:30 PM local time (6:00 PM IST) with play getting underway 30 minutes later.

There were a number of notable decisions made while coming up with the starting XI's of both teams.

For the hosts, veteran Stuart Broad misses out on a Test match at home since 2012 when, incidentally, the opposition was the West Indies. Mark Wood was selected in his place.

The visitors chose to go in without Rahkeem Cornwall and will have four pace bowling options in Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel.

They will likely call on Roston Chase's off-spin should the need for a spin bowling option arrive later in the match.

This is a rivalry rich in history, dominated for three decades by the West Indies before England had their say at the turn of the century. And the hype around chapter 2020 has intensified due to the situation with the pandemic and sport’s stand against racism.

West Indies Playing XI: John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich(w), Jason Holder(c), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes(c), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

