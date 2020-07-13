ICC World Test Championship Updated Points Table After ENG vs WI 1st Test: Windies Move to Seventh Spot with 40 Points

The world has gone berserk after West Indies beat England by four wickets in the first Test at Southampton on Sunday. This was the first time international cricket was played after a gap of 117 days, due to the coronavirus.
With this win, not only the West Indies have a 1-0 lead in the series, they also managed to register their first points on the World Test Championship table. They got 40 points from the win.
This means that they are seventh in the rankings at the moment, after having played three Tests, above South Africa and Bangladesh. India still top the list with 360 points, while second on the list is Australia, with 296 points.
Jason Holder called West Indies' victory over England in the first Test in Southampton one of their best wins in Test cricket, crediting the way they played on the fourth day.
England seemed set for a big score in their second innings when West Indies' pacers pulled things back with five wickets in the final session on Day 4 to keep the target to 200.
"It was one of our best victories," Holder said in the post-match presentation. "Yesterday was the best day I had in Test cricket. All the bowlers toiled hard yesterday, and it was a hard-fought day of Test cricket. I don't think any team knew (which way it would go). We had been sat at home doing nothing. We had time to prepare, but you never know."
"We knew what was at stake yesterday evening. We knew we had 98 overs, and we had to go to 7PM. Alzarri and I thought we would bowl till 6:30 and the other two would take over. It would've been difficult to push for a win if we didn't bowl extremely well on a flat pitch."
