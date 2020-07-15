Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

James Anderson and Mark Wood Rested for Second Test Against West Indies in Manchester

England pacers James Anderson and Mark Wood have been rested for the second Test against West Indies beginning in Manchester on Thursday (July 16).

Cricketnext Staff |July 15, 2020, 9:42 PM IST
James Anderson and Mark Wood Rested for Second Test Against West Indies in Manchester

England pacers James Anderson and Mark Wood have been rested for the second Test against West Indies beginning in Manchester on Thursday (July 16).

Sam Curran and Ollie Robinson have been added to the 13-man squad from the reserves.

The decision to rest the experienced Anderson means Stuart Broad is likely to return to the XI. Chris Woakes, who too was a part of the first Test squad, is likely to come in for Wood.

Broad was left out of the first Test with England going for the pace duo of Wood and Archer. However, Wood and Archer bagged only five wickets combined across two innings. Wood got only two and posed little threat, while Archer showed sparks of hostility in the second innings.

Anderson, meanwhile, is England's highest wicket-taker with 587 wickets across 152 Tests. He bagged three wickets in the first innings in Southampton and none in the second innings.

ALSO READ: Joe Denly Dropped, Joe Root Returns to England Squad for Second Test in Manchester

"I think there's challenges that present themselves in this Covid era," Root explained. "With the games coming around quickly, managing bowlers is going to be quite important. Getting the balance right with a few of them coming back from injury, it's about making the right calls at the right times. We are blessed with a number of guys who haven't played or weren't in the squad who've averaged 20 in the last couple of years in English conditions."

England captain Joe Root also confirmed that they have dropped Joe Denly from the squad.

Root had missed the first Test in Southampton for the birth of his second child. In Root's absence, England lost the Test by four wickets to give West Indies a 1-0 series lead.

Root will return to the England XI and also take over captaincy from Ben Stokes, who had stood for him in the first Test.

England squad for second Test: Joe Root (c), Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.

chris woakesEngland vs West IndiesEngland vs West Indies 2020James AndersonJoe DenlyJoe Rootmark woodstuart broad

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more