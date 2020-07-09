Jason Holder Takes Six as England Fold for 204 Post Lunch on Day 2

After a difficult morning on the second day of the first Test against West Indies in Southampton, England led by Ben Stokes with Jos Buttler for company were in need of a big partnership in the post-lunch session. And even though there were signs of that happening early on it wasn't to be as West Indies captain Jason Holder returned Test-best figures of 6-42.
After a rain curtailed opening day where England lost one wicket for 71, the first session saw them lose four more for 71 runs.
Stokes and Buttler began the session brightly in very gloomy conditions against the confident West Indies pacers. The stand-in England captain was afforded yet another chance at cover on 32 but could not make it count as he would have liked.
Soon after, Stokes (43) failed to adjust to one that just nipped back into him from Holder and Shane Dorwich behind the stumps made no mistake. The top ranked all-rounder in the world had won the first round against his opposite number, and would then go on to do further damage.
England vs West Indies: Live Blog
The 67-run sixth wicket partnership had saved England some embarrassment but Buttler (35) could not carry on the good work as Holder accounted for him in his next over.
Dom Bess then added (31*) some crucial runs with tea fast approaching and took England over the 200-run mark. But the bowlers Jofra Archer (0), Mark Wood (5) and James Anderson (10) could add only 15 more and like the frontline struggled against an in-form Holder and Shannon Gabriel.
Gabriel cleaned up Anderson with a yorker as Holder finished with his seventh five-wicket haul for West Indies in Tests.
Holder, the world's top-ranked Test all-rounder, surpassed his previous Test-best of 6-59 against Bangladesh at Kingston two years ago, making full use of overcast conditions at the Ageas Bowl.
His haul, the sixth time in his past 10 Tests that Holder has taken five or more wickets in an innings, included the prize scalp of opposing captain Ben Stokes, who top-scored with 43 after winning the toss.
Shannon Gabriel, who did the early damage, took all the other wickets for impressive figures of 4-62.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Jason Holder Takes Six as England Fold for 204 Post Lunch on Day 2
The 67-run sixth wicket partnership had saved England some embarrassment but Buttler (35) could not carry on the good work as Holder accounted for him in his next over.
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings