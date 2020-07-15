Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

Joe Denly Dropped, Joe Root Returns to England Squad for Second Test in Manchester

England captain Joe Root confirmed that they have dropped Joe Denly from the squad for the second Test against West Indies in Manchester beginning Thursday.

Cricketnext Staff |July 15, 2020, 7:54 PM IST
Joe Denly Dropped, Joe Root Returns to England Squad for Second Test in Manchester

England captain Joe Root confirmed that they have dropped Joe Denly from the squad for the second Test against West Indies in Manchester beginning Thursday.

Root had missed the first Test in Southampton for the birth of his second child. In Root's absence, England lost the Test by four wickets to give West Indies a 1-0 series lead.

Root will return to the England XI and also take over captaincy from Ben Stokes, who had stood for him in the first Test.

Denly has been struggling in Test cricket, with an average of only 29.53 from 15 Tests. His place was put under further threat by an innings of 76 from Zak Crawley in Southampton.

Denly, who batted at No. 3, made 18 and 29 in the two innings.

Root, however, said the door was not closed on the 34-year-old Denly.

"Joe is someone that's done a fantastic job for us over a period of time, and I think he'll be just as frustrated as anyone that he's not managed to quite convert those opportunities," Root said. "But certainly the door's not closed. He's been a big part of our squad for some time now. He gets if he gets an opportunity to come back again, then I'm sure he'll be desperate to take it."

Crawley, meanwhile, has played 5 Tests for 250 runs at an average of 31.25, with two half-centuries. The 22-year-old is expected to take the No. 3 position in Manchester.

While the swapping of Root with Denly was on expected lines, England will face a bigger dilemma in their bowling unit. They had dropped Stuart Broad in Southampton, after which the pacer openly expressed his unhappiness.

ALSO READ: West Indies Series Will Make or Break Jos Buttler's Test Career: Darren Gough

Mark Wood and Jofra Archer had combined for only five wickets in the Test, which could open the way back for Broad again.

England vs West IndiesEngland vs West Indies 2020Joe DenlyJoe Rootstuart broadZak Crawley

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more