England vs West Indies 2020 | Jofra Archer, James Anderson & Mark Wood Return for Third Test
Jofra Archer, James Anderson and Mark Wood on Thursday made a return to the 14-man England squad for the series-deciding third Test against West Indies at Old Trafford, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Thursday.
