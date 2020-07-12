Jofra Archer Rattles West Indies in 200-Run Chase

Jofra Archer struck early blows to dent West Indies and give England the edge by lunch on Day 5 in the first Test at Southampton.
At lunch, West Indies were 35 for 3 chasing 200 with Roston Chase and Jermaine Blackwood in the middle. Archer, who had struck 23 with the bat to extend England's lead, dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite and Shamarh Brooks apart from forcing John Campbell to retire hurt, thus running through the top order.
West Indies' chase of 200 got off on a wrong note as Campbell was struck on the toe in the second over by an Archer yorker. Campbell retired hurt, giving West Indies their first blow.
Soon, Archer got Brathwaite bowled with one that got the batsman's inside edge. He followed it up with another full ball that struck Brooks plumb in front of the wicket, the batsman falling for duck.
West Indies were 7 for 2, having lost Campbell to injury as well. Shai Hope then hit a couple of crisp boundaries to give West Indies some momentum but a change of bowling in Wood did the trick.
Hope got an inside edge to the stumps for a length delivery from Wood, leaving West Indies 27 for 3.
Earlier, England began the day with a lead of 170 with Archer and Mark Wood in the middle. The ninth wicket stand threatened to frustrate West Indies when Shannon Gabriel got into the act.
He first dismissed Wood, who was looking to play a cut shot against a short ball only to get an outside edge to the keeper. Soon, Archer began to attack but Gabriel ensured it didn't last too long; another well directed short ball got his glove to the keeper as England folded for 313.
Gabriel ended with 5 for 75.
