Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 1st Test, , 08 - 12 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

204 (67.3)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

318 (102.0)

West Indies need 130 runs to win, MIN. 61.5 Overs Left Today
Live

CYPRUS T20, 2020 Match 12, , 12 July, 2020

CTL Eurocollege CC

75/1 (10.5)

CTL Eurocollege CC
v/s
Cyprus Moufflons CC
Cyprus Moufflons CC

Toss won by CTL Eurocollege CC (decided to bat)
Live

CZECH SUPER SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND, 2020 Eliminator, , 12 July, 2020

Prague Spartans Vanguards

52/3 (6.0)

Prague Spartans Vanguards
v/s
Prague Barbarians Vandals
Prague Barbarians Vandals

Toss won by Prague Spartans Vanguards (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

Jofra Archer Rattles West Indies in 200-Run Chase

Jofra Archer struck early blows to dent West Indies and leave the first Test in an interesting position at lunch on Day 5 at Southampton.

Cricketnext Staff |July 12, 2020, 5:50 PM IST
Jofra Archer Rattles West Indies in 200-Run Chase

Jofra Archer struck early blows to dent West Indies and give England the edge by lunch on Day 5 in the first Test at Southampton.

At lunch, West Indies were 35 for 3 chasing 200 with Roston Chase and Jermaine Blackwood in the middle. Archer, who had struck 23 with the bat to extend England's lead, dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite and Shamarh Brooks apart from forcing John Campbell to retire hurt, thus running through the top order.

West Indies' chase of 200 got off on a wrong note as Campbell was struck on the toe in the second over by an Archer yorker. Campbell retired hurt, giving West Indies their first blow.

Soon, Archer got Brathwaite bowled with one that got the batsman's inside edge. He followed it up with another full ball that struck Brooks plumb in front of the wicket, the batsman falling for duck.

West Indies were 7 for 2, having lost Campbell to injury as well. Shai Hope then hit a couple of crisp boundaries to give West Indies some momentum but a change of bowling in Wood did the trick.

Hope got an inside edge to the stumps for a length delivery from Wood, leaving West Indies 27 for 3.

Earlier, England began the day with a lead of 170 with Archer and Mark Wood in the middle. The ninth wicket stand threatened to frustrate West Indies when Shannon Gabriel got into the act.

He first dismissed Wood, who was looking to play a cut shot against a short ball only to get an outside edge to the keeper. Soon, Archer began to attack but Gabriel ensured it didn't last too long; another well directed short ball got his glove to the keeper as England folded for 313.

Gabriel ended with 5 for 75.

eng vs WIEngland vs West IndiesEngland vs West Indies 2020Jofra ArcherKraigg Brathwaitemark woodshai hopeshamarh brooksWest Indies

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more