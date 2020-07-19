Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

England vs West Indies 2020: Jofra Archer Shouldn't Have Responded During Test: Tino Best

Best said that the entire episode was blown out of proportion and he also said that Archer shouldn't have replied in the middle of a Test match.

Cricketnext Staff |July 19, 2020, 9:01 PM IST
England vs West Indies 2020: Jofra Archer Shouldn't Have Responded During Test: Tino Best

Former West Indies bowler Tino Best opened up about his spat on Twitter with England's Jofra Archer, which took place during the middle of first #raisethebat Test between England and West Indies in Southampton.

Best was critical of Archer's bowling in the first innings of the Test and expressed his feelings on social media.

Archer did not take to that too kindly and hit back straightaway.

Best said that the entire episode was blown out of proportion and he also said that Archer shouldn't have replied in the middle of a Test match.

"The whole Jofra Archer thing was just blown out of proportion. To be honest, when I tweeted, it was only about the way he was bowling in the first innings. He didn't put in as much effort as I saw from Mark Wood and Jimmy Anderson. I thought he was just going through the motions a little bit," Best told Sportskeeda.

"I am here in Barbados, I didn't expect him to reply. My first tweet was that he was bowling military medium, and that he can bowl faster than that. You've got Wood who was absolutely steaming in every ball, and then you've got him (Archer) a little lethargic in his approach.

"He then replied saying I should be a coach, so I asked him not to attack me personally. I wasn't trying to disrespect him in any way. But he was in the middle of a Test match, and I don't think he should have replied. The older you get, you realise that you can't fight every battle," Best added.

Earlier, Best had written on his Twitter handle: "Honestly why Archer playing before Broad chaaaaa fair is fair tho, cause u have Wood bowling 90+ ,And he's bowling the same pace as Broad, I have no problem with Broad being pi**** #EngVsWI ..... that's not fair at all."

Archer replied to Best's comments by saying: "With all this knowledge how are you not a coach yet?"

Best continued the war of words and replied by saying: "Don't address me personally Young man , the fact remains your bowling toothpaste and u haven't bowled Quickly since ASHES , now go sleep and get some rest for WI to beat ya ball in the second innings bye Jorfa #SleepTight."

England vs West Indies 2020Jofra ArcherTino BestWisden Trophy

