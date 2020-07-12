One of Our Best Victories, Says West Indies Captain Jason Holder

Jason Holder called West Indies' victory over England in the first Test in Southampton one of their best wins in Test cricket, crediting the way they played on the fourth day.
England seemed set for a big score in their second innings when West Indies' pacers pulled things back with five wickets in the final session on Day 4 to keep the target to 200.
"It was one of our best victories," Holder said in the post-match presentation. "Yesterday was the best day I had in Test cricket. All the bowlers toiled hard yesterday, and it was a hard-fought day of Test cricket. I don't think any team knew (which way it would go). We had been sat at home doing nothing. We had time to prepare, but you never know."
"We knew what was at stake yesterday evening. We knew we had 98 overs, and we had to go to 7PM. Alzarri and I thought we would bowl till 6:30 and the other two would take over. It would've been difficult to push for a win if we didn't bowl extremely well on a flat pitch."
Once they kept the target to 200, West Indies were led by Jermaine Blackwood who slammed 95 having walked in at 27 for 3.
"Blackwood was outstanding. Disappointing to see him get out on 95 but that's how he plays I guess. Jermaine always tries and is never short on effort, and today was his big moment."
Shannon Gabriel was the Man of the Match for his 9 wickets in the match, including five in the second. He was in the reserves when West Indies arrived in UK and had to prove his fitness before being added to the main squad.
"I wasn't doubtful about my fitness. I knew I would play," he said. "I knew the work that I put in would take care of itself. I am still a bit stiff, but there are a few days to recover for the next Test match. Based on the fast bowlers' workload, they should be able to come through, depending on the recovery.
"However, the guys are pretty fit for the series. The guys were confident coming here after the win in the Caribbean last year, and we knew if we prepared well, we would be able to perform."
