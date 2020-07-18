England vs West Indies 2020 | Persistent Rain in Manchester Washes Out Entire Day 3

Not even a single delivery was bowled as persistent rain in Manchester washed out the third day's play of the second Test between England and West Indies.
Rain forced players to stay inside their respective dressing rooms with covers firmly in place at The Old Trafford through the day.
West Indies still trail by 437 runs in the first innings and are at 32 for 1 in reply to England's 469 for 9. Through the first two days, Ben Stokes (176) and Dominic Sibley (120) shared a 260-run stand for the fourth wicket.
The visitors had lost the wicket of John Campbell before stumps on Day 2 with Kraigg Brathwaite and night watchman Alzarri Joseph in the middle.
West Indies would be the happier team given they lead the series 1-0 and are on the backfoot in the ongoing second Test. The forecast for the remaining two days is promising, which means there should be plenty more cricket in this Test.
When last you see a night watch remain not out after a WHOLE day's play? Well done Alzarri 😂#WIReady #ENGvWI #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/LsoMbP04VF— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 18, 2020
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) earlier on Saturday announced that pacer Jofra Archer has been fined an undisclosed amount for breaking the bio-secure protocols.
Archer had been left out of the squad for the second Test after he made an unauthorised visit to his home in Hove, a move that was criticised by many.
However, he will be available for selection in the final Test and will rejoin the Test squad on July 21 should he twice test negative for coronavirus during a five-day self-isolation period at Old Trafford.
