Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 2nd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 16 - 20 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

469/9 (162.0)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

287 (99.0)

West Indies need 179 runs to win, MIN. 43.0 Overs Left Today
Live

ECS CYPRUS T10, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 20 July, 2020

1ST INN

Cyprus Moufflons CC *

111/4 (9.0)

Cyprus Moufflons CC
v/s
Amdocs CC
Amdocs CC

Cyprus Moufflons CC elected to bat

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

England vs West Indies 2020 | Persistent Rain in Manchester Washes Out Entire Day 3

Not even a single delivery was bowled as persistent rain in Manchester washed out the third day's play of the second Test between England and West Indies.

Cricketnext Staff |July 18, 2020, 9:37 PM IST
England vs West Indies 2020 | Persistent Rain in Manchester Washes Out Entire Day 3

Not even a single delivery was bowled as persistent rain in Manchester washed out the third day's play of the second Test between England and West Indies.

Rain forced players to stay inside their respective dressing rooms with covers firmly in place at The Old Trafford through the day.

West Indies still trail by 437 runs in the first innings and are at 32 for 1 in reply to England's 469 for 9. Through the first two days, Ben Stokes (176) and Dominic Sibley (120) shared a 260-run stand for the fourth wicket.

ALSO READ: Michael Vaughan Backs Dom Sibley after Slow Century Invites Criticism

The visitors had lost the wicket of John Campbell before stumps on Day 2 with Kraigg Brathwaite and night watchman Alzarri Joseph in the middle.

West Indies would be the happier team given they lead the series 1-0 and are on the backfoot in the ongoing second Test. The forecast for the remaining two days is promising, which means there should be plenty more cricket in this Test.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) earlier on Saturday announced that pacer Jofra Archer has been fined an undisclosed amount for breaking the bio-secure protocols.

Archer had been left out of the squad for the second Test after he made an unauthorised visit to his home in Hove, a move that was criticised by many.

However, he will be available for selection in the final Test and will rejoin the Test squad on July 21 should he twice test negative for coronavirus during a five-day self-isolation period at Old Trafford.

Ben StokesEnglandEngland vs West IndiesEngland vs West Indies 2020Jofra Archer

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more