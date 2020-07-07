England vs West Indies 2020 | Pitch Report: Southampton Pitch Could Turn Out be a Bowling Paradise
Coming back to cricket, the pitch at Southampton has always aided the spinners. Back in 2018, Moeen Ali wreak havoc on the Indians and helped the English secure the match. So spinners might have a crucial role to play. Also the pitch hasn't been used for county cricket, so there will be something in it for the pacers as well. With overcast conditions, it becomes a no-brainer, to bowl first on this kind of a wicket.
