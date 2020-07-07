Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKRYKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Match 9, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 07 July, 2020

2ND INN

Stockholm Tigers

92/4 (10.0)

Stockholm Tigers
v/s
Saltsjobaden CC
Saltsjobaden CC*

68/6 (6.4)

Saltsjobaden CC need 25 runs in 20 balls at 7.5 rpo
Live

FINNISH PREMIER LEAGUE, 2020 Match 28, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 07 July, 2020

1ST INN

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana *

81/0 (10.3)

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana
v/s
Vantaa CC
Vantaa CC

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana elected to bat
Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKYRKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Match 10, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 07 July, 2020

1ST INN

Marsta CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Marsta CC
v/s
Djurgardens IF Cricketforening
Djurgardens IF Cricketforening

Marsta CC elected to bat

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

Cricketnext Staff |July 7, 2020, 8:36 PM IST
England vs West Indies 2020 | Pitch Report: Southampton Pitch Could Turn Out be a Bowling Paradise

International cricket is all set to resume from Wednesday (July 8) with the first Test between England and West Indies at Ageas Bowl in Southampton. It's been a wait of over than a 100 days due to the coronavirus, but with a few changes in the rules, cricket is taking baby steps towards normalcy.

Coming back to cricket, the pitch at Southampton has always aided the spinners. Back in 2018, Moeen Ali wreak havoc on the Indians and helped the English secure the match. So spinners might have a crucial role to play. Also the pitch hasn't been used for county cricket, so there will be something in it for the pacers as well. With overcast conditions, it becomes a no-brainer, to bowl first on this kind of a wicket.

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara feels Jason Holder's troops will have to try and finish the game inside four days as they won't be able to attain a positive result if the Test matches against England go into the fifth and final day.

The two teams will lock horns in a three-Test series starting Wednesday at the Ageas Bowl, and it will mark the resumption of cricket after the sport was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lara feels England are 'overwhelming favourites' to get the better of West Indies in their own backyard but he suggested a game plan for the visitors to follow in the upcoming clash.

"They have to be able to pounce immediately," Lara was quoted as saying by BBC Sport. "England are not beaten very easily at home and are overwhelming favourites.

"They have to hit the road running and stamp their authority on England.

"I don't think they can last five days, so they have to take these games in four days. They have to establish a lead and keep it."

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
