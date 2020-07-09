Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

England vs West Indies 2020 | Players Taking a Knee Was a 'Great Moment', Says Shannon Gabriel

Gabriel described players taking a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign before the first Test against England as a 'great moment'.

Cricketnext Staff |July 9, 2020, 9:59 AM IST
England vs West Indies 2020 | Players Taking a Knee Was a 'Great Moment', Says Shannon Gabriel

West Indies pacer Shannon Gabriel described players taking a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign before the first Test against England as a 'great moment'.

Both teams' players took the knee before the first ball was bowled while wearing Black Lives Matter logos on their shirts.

"It was a great moment, showing something we stand for and that racism has no part in cricket," West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel, who took the only wicket to fall on the first day, told the BBC.

"We felt like we wanted to do something different, we felt if we wanted to make a bigger statement we should wear the black glove and it worked as people are talking about it," West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick told reporters.

"That was our way of showing our support to the Black Lives Matter campaign."

England batting coach Graham Thorpe said: "It's important to show solidarity with the West Indies. The bottom line is we feel there is no room for racism in the sport."

England reached 35 for 1 after a rain affected day's play. Thorpe felt bad for Dom Sibley, who was bowled by Gabriel without offering a shot for a duck, but was glad cricket returned after more than 100 days.

"It's a massive thing," said Thorpe. "We've come a long way, having the West Indies over here."

Before the match started, an emotional Michael Holding delivered a powerful message against racism saying the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history "written by people who do the harm."

