England vs West Indies 2020 | Predicted XI - Both Sides Could Go Pace Heavy for First Test

we could be in for a pace barrage as both England and West Indies are set to go with pace heavy bowling attacks

Cricketnext Staff |July 7, 2020, 11:38 AM IST
England vs West Indies 2020 | Predicted XI - Both Sides Could Go Pace Heavy for First Test

As cricket returns post a pandemic break, we could be in for a pace barrage as both England and West Indies are set to go with pace heavy bowling attacks in the first Test in Southampton.

West Indies fast tracjked Shannon Gabriel from the reserves to the main squad, indicating that they could play a four-man pace attack. Captain Jason Holder leads the way while the others will be Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph and Gabriel.

West Indies have spin options in Rahkeen Cornwall and Roston Chase, and if they play a four-pace attack, only one of them could be in. That's likely to be Chase.

There could be a toss up between Jermaine Blackwood and Joshua da Silva for the middle order slot. The latter, only 22 years, made a century and half-century in the intra-squad warm up match and staked a claim. Wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich suffered an injury scare but has been cleared to play.

England will be led by Ben Stokes in the absence of Joe Root, who is away for the birth of his second child.

England too will be keen to play plenty of pace and there are even reports that Stuart Broad could make way for Mark Wood, with Jofra Archer and James Anderson being the other pacers. Stokes too is a medium pacer to chip in when needed.

If England play a spinner, it will be Dom Bess. They could also look at Chris Woakes if they want even more pace.

England Predicted XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Denly, Ben Stokes (Capt), Jos Buttler (wk), Dom Bess, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood/Stuart Broad, James Anderson

West Indies Predicted XI: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood/Joshua da Silva, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (Capt), Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel

