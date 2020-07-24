Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS CYPRUS T10, 2020 Match 22, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 24 July, 2020

2ND INN

Cyprus Moufflons CC

165/3 (10.0)

Cyprus Moufflons CC
v/s
Amdocs CC
Amdocs CC*

27/6 (6.5)

Amdocs CC need 139 runs in 19 balls at 43.89 rpo

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202017:30 IST

Richards-Botham Trophy for England-West Indies Tests

A new trophy in honor of cricket greats Viv Richards and Ian Botham will be awarded to future winners of West Indies-England Test series.

Associated Press |July 24, 2020, 9:19 AM IST
Richards-Botham Trophy for England-West Indies Tests

LONDON: A new trophy in honor of cricket greats Viv Richards and Ian Botham will be awarded to future winners of West Indies-England test series.

The Richards-Botham Trophy is named after the two stars who played county cricket together at Somerset and were rivals on the international stage.

We showed we were brothers off the field. Im proud to have my name on one side of the trophy with him (Botham) on the other side, Richards said.

Widely rated as one of the greatest batters ever, Richards scored 8,540 runs in 121 tests, including 829 runs in the 1976 series against England. Allrounder Botham took 383 wickets and scored 5,200 runs in 102 tests for England.

The ongoing three-test series between England and West Indies stands at 1-1 with the third test to start Friday at Old Trafford. It will be the last series where the current Wisden Trophy is up for grabs, with the silverware heading for retirement in the MCC Museum at Lords.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/Cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

eng vs WIEngland vs West IndiesEngland vs West Indies 2020Ian BithamBothamviv richards

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more