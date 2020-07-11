Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Lunch

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 1st Test, , 08 - 12 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

204 (67.3)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

318 (102.0)

England trail by 35 runs, MIN. 68.0 Overs Left Today
Live

CZECH SUPER SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND, 2020 Match 3, , 11 July, 2020

Prague Spartans Vanguards

105/2 (10.0)

Prague Spartans Vanguards
v/s
Brno Rangers
Brno Rangers

0/0 (0.0)

Toss won by Prague Spartans Vanguards (decided to bat)

England vs West Indies 2020 | Rory Burns, Dom Sibley Set Up England's Fightback

England's openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley put on a 72-run stand to set up their fightback in the first Test against West Indies in Southampton.

Cricketnext Staff |July 11, 2020, 5:34 PM IST
England vs West Indies 2020 | Rory Burns, Dom Sibley Set Up England's Fightback

England's openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley put on a 72-run stand to set up their fightback in the first Test against West Indies in Southampton.

At lunch, England were 79 for 1, trailing West Indies by 35 runs with Sibley (31) and Joe Denly (1) in the middle.

England started the day 15 for no loss after having conceded a 114-run lead in the first innings. Their batting had collapsed in the first innings but did much better in the second, thanks to a solid opening partnership.

West Indies started with Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel, who bowled probing spells initially. Roach in particular tested Sibley's off-stump - Sibley was bowled without offering a shot in the first innings - regularly but the batsman showed good judgment.

Gradually, they chipped away at West Indies' lead. Sibley held one end firmly while Burns comparatively quicker, putting the bad balls away.

At the end of the first hour, England were 62 for no loss.

The pitch wasn't doing many tricks and the sun was out, which worked in England's advantage as well. West Indies took to spin early - Roston Chase was got on after the opening bowlers. He got some spin but nothing could threaten the English openers.

Jason Holder too maintained discipline, and got a few balls to bounce awkwardly; one delivery kicked up from back of length and even hit Sibley on his elbow.

England seemed set to go till lunch without any loss when a poor shot cost Burns his wicket. He cut a short and wide ball from Chase straight to point, falling for 42.

Over the first three days, England were bowled out for 204 in their first innings and West Indies responded with 318. Holder was the pick of the bowlers in the first innings with 6 for 42 while Gabriel for 4 for 62.

Kraigg Brathwaite and Shane Dowrich scored half-centuries to lead West Indies' reply. Captain Ben Stokes got four wickets while James Anderson got three.

