England vs West Indies 2020 | Stuart Broad Reaches 500 Test Wicket Milestone

England pacer Stuart Broad reached his 500th Test wicket, dismissing Kraigg Brathwaite lbw on the morning of the fifth day's play of the third Test in Manchester.
Broad got to the milestone in the 14th over of West Indies' second innings with one that kept low, dismissing the batsman for 19. Incidentally, Brathwaite was also Broad's new ball partner James Anderson's 500th Test scalp.
Broad thus becomes only the seventh bowler overall to pick 500 Test wickets. He is the second Englishman to get there, with Anderson being the first. Muttiah Muralitharan leads the list with 800 scalps to his name.
Stuart Broad has his 500th Test wicket !!!#ENGvWI #WIvENG #3rdTestpic.twitter.com/cQswsafZud— CricketNext (@cricketnext) July 28, 2020
The third Test against West Indies is Broad's 140th Test. The pacer has also played 121 ODIs and 56 T20Is.
Broad was dropped from the XI for the first Test in Southampton, which England lost. He came back in the second and bagged six wickets across two innings, before picking up a six-wicket haul in the first innings of the third Test.
"I honestly don't believe Stuart Broad has bowled much better than this. There were a couple of years where perhaps he 'lost' his wrist a bit and it was hard work for him bowling to right-handers," former England captain Andrew Strauss said recently.
"This series so far he seems to be equally potent against left and right-handers."
Former opener Michael Atherton said Broad should aim for 600 wickets.
"When you get left out, that's when you find out a little bit more about yourself. Some players, when they get to that stage and get left out, they might just say, 'Well, I've done enough with my career'," Michael Atherton said.
"But clearly Stuart Broad, with that fire in the belly he showed, has got more to come and he doesn't just want to get 500 wickets - he wants to get up to 600 as well," Atherton added.
