Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS CYPRUS T10, 2020 Match 21, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 24 July, 2020

1ST INN

Nicosia Tigers CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Nicosia Tigers CC
v/s
Amdocs CC
Amdocs CC

Nicosia Tigers CC elected to bat

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202017:30 IST

England vs West Indies 2020: This is what Irfan Pathan said while heaping praise on Ben Stokes

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has asserted that the Indian team will be unbeatable if they have an all-rounder like Ben Stokes.

Trending Desk |July 22, 2020, 3:41 PM IST
England vs West Indies 2020: This is what Irfan Pathan said while heaping praise on Ben Stokes

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has asserted that the Indian team will be unbeatable if they have an all-rounder like Ben Stokes.

Responding to Irfan on Twitter, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh asked on a lighter note, “Are you saying we don’t have an all-rounder who’s a match winner?”

To which Irfan replied, saying that Yuvraj has officially retired.

Following which, Yuvraj praised Irfan, mentioning that he was also good as well.

England cricketer Ben Stokes in his previous Test against West Indies delivered an outstanding performance with an all-round performance scoring 176 and 78 runs in the first and second innings.

In the first innings, he helped his side post a massive total of 469, while in the second innings, his side achieved a challenging target of 312 runs. He also clinched three wickets in the match.

England beat West Indies by 113 runs at Manchester, levelling the three match series by 1-1. Stokes was also awarded Man of the Match trophy. West Indies defeated England by four wickets in the first Test.

With the help of his performance in the second Test, Ben Stokes moved to the top spot in the ICC Test all-rounder rankings. Besides, the cricketer reached the third position in the list of world’s best batsmen.

Stokes have scored 4,399 runs in 65 Tests and took 156 wickets, while in 95 ODIs, he has made 2,682 runs and picked 70 wickets.

He hit headlines last year when he helped England register a one wicket win over Australia in the third Ashes Test at Headingley. He played the unbeaten knock of 135 in the second innings.

Ben StokesBen Stokes Yuvraj Singheng vs WIEngland vs West IndiesEngland vs West Indies 2020Irfan Pathan

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more