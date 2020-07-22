England vs West Indies 2020: This is what Irfan Pathan said while heaping praise on Ben Stokes

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has asserted that the Indian team will be unbeatable if they have an all-rounder like Ben Stokes.
Indian cricket will be unbeatable anywhere in the world if they have a match winning all rounder like @benstokes38 #matchwinner— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 21, 2020
Are you saying we don’t have a all-rounder who’s a match winner 😜? — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 21, 2020
To which Irfan replied, saying that Yuvraj has officially retired.
Bro Yuvraj Singh has officially retired...— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 21, 2020
😂 I knew that was coming ! Waise aap bhi kuch kam nahi they ! 👊🏽 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 21, 2020
England cricketer Ben Stokes in his previous Test against West Indies delivered an outstanding performance with an all-round performance scoring 176 and 78 runs in the first and second innings.
In the first innings, he helped his side post a massive total of 469, while in the second innings, his side achieved a challenging target of 312 runs. He also clinched three wickets in the match.
England beat West Indies by 113 runs at Manchester, levelling the three match series by 1-1. Stokes was also awarded Man of the Match trophy. West Indies defeated England by four wickets in the first Test.
With the help of his performance in the second Test, Ben Stokes moved to the top spot in the ICC Test all-rounder rankings. Besides, the cricketer reached the third position in the list of world’s best batsmen.
Stokes have scored 4,399 runs in 65 Tests and took 156 wickets, while in 95 ODIs, he has made 2,682 runs and picked 70 wickets.
He hit headlines last year when he helped England register a one wicket win over Australia in the third Ashes Test at Headingley. He played the unbeaten knock of 135 in the second innings.
