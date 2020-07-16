Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 2nd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 16 - 20 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England *

207/3 (82.0)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

Unchanged West Indies Opt to Field, Stuart Broad Returns for England

West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and opted to field first in the second Test in Manchester.

Cricketnext Staff |July 16, 2020, 5:02 PM IST
Unchanged West Indies Opt to Field, Stuart Broad Returns for England

West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and opted to field first in the second Test in Manchester.

Team news

West Indies: Unchanged from the first Test in Southampton, which they won by 4 wickets.

England: IN: Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Stuart Broad. OUT: Joe Denly, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Jofra Archer.

Playing XIs

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich(w), Jason Holder(c), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

Captain comments:

Jason Holder: We're going to field first. Try to make use of the overhead conditions. We've got the same team as well. Whatever it is under the surface, we'll try to extract it in the first session. The bowlers have pulled up quite well, expect similar things in this game from them. We've got to start fresh; different venue, different match. We have to learn from our mistakes in the last game and rectify it here. The last game brought a lot of smiles to the faces of our people back home and we'll look to keep it that way.

Joe Root: We have to look ahead to the next five days and put up a good performance. We spoke to Mark and Jimmy and knew it's a high risk to play them in back to back games. It is a must win for us, but we need to look after them as well. We can take 20 wickets and we're looking forward to that. We have Broad, Woakes, Curran and Bess in the bowling. Firstly we need runs and need to improve there. We need to figure out how we want to play our cricket. We got ourselves where we could win the gama after being down in the first two and a half days and that gave me a lot of pleasure. It looks a very good wicket, might spin a little bit and is softer than usual. I have had a lot of time thinking about Test cricket and want to get out there and perform.

Series position

West Indies lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning in Southampton by 4 wickets

Pitch and conditions

The game was delayed due to rain, and the conditions are overcast which should help the bowlers. The pitch seems flat and good for batting.

EnglandEngland vs West Indies 2020James AndersonJason HolderJoe DenlyJoe Rootstuart broadWest Indies

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more