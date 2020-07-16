Unchanged West Indies Opt to Field, Stuart Broad Returns for England

West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and opted to field first in the second Test in Manchester.
Team news
West Indies: Unchanged from the first Test in Southampton, which they won by 4 wickets.
England: IN: Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Stuart Broad. OUT: Joe Denly, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Jofra Archer.
Playing XIs
England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich(w), Jason Holder(c), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel
Captain comments:
Jason Holder: We're going to field first. Try to make use of the overhead conditions. We've got the same team as well. Whatever it is under the surface, we'll try to extract it in the first session. The bowlers have pulled up quite well, expect similar things in this game from them. We've got to start fresh; different venue, different match. We have to learn from our mistakes in the last game and rectify it here. The last game brought a lot of smiles to the faces of our people back home and we'll look to keep it that way.
Joe Root: We have to look ahead to the next five days and put up a good performance. We spoke to Mark and Jimmy and knew it's a high risk to play them in back to back games. It is a must win for us, but we need to look after them as well. We can take 20 wickets and we're looking forward to that. We have Broad, Woakes, Curran and Bess in the bowling. Firstly we need runs and need to improve there. We need to figure out how we want to play our cricket. We got ourselves where we could win the gama after being down in the first two and a half days and that gave me a lot of pleasure. It looks a very good wicket, might spin a little bit and is softer than usual. I have had a lot of time thinking about Test cricket and want to get out there and perform.
Series position
West Indies lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning in Southampton by 4 wickets
Pitch and conditions
The game was delayed due to rain, and the conditions are overcast which should help the bowlers. The pitch seems flat and good for batting.
