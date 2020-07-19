England vs West Indies 2020 | WI Avoid Follow-On, Onus on England to Push for Victory
Half-centuries from Kraigg Brathwaite (75), Shamarh Brooks (68) and Roston Chase (51) helped West Indies avoid the follow on, which left England racing against time to push for a victory in the second Test against West Indies in Manchester.
England vs West Indies 2020 | WI Avoid Follow-On, Onus on England to Push for Victory
Half-centuries from Kraigg Brathwaite (75), Shamarh Brooks (68) and Roston Chase (51) helped West Indies avoid the follow on, which left England racing against time to push for a victory in the second Test against West Indies in Manchester.
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings