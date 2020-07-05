Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 4, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 05 July, 2020

1ST INN

Brno Rangers *

0/0 (0.0)

Brno Rangers
v/s
Moravian CC
Moravian CC

Brno Rangers elected to bat
Live

CYPRUS T20, 2020 Match 7, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 05 July, 2020

2ND INN

Cyprus Moufflons CC

175 (20.0)

Cyprus Moufflons CC
v/s
Riyaan CC
Riyaan CC*

20/0 (2.0)

Riyaan CC need 156 runs in 108 balls at 8.66 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

England vs West Indies 2020: Windies Lead 3-2 in Head-to-Head Battles in Last Five Encounters

Wisden Trophy is special for both England and West Indies, due to the history and legacy invloved. West Indies somehow manage to bring their best while playing against this opposition and have won the trophy a whopping 14 times. It is no surprise that Windies have over the years shown total domination against England. Their great, Brain Lara has highest runs (2983) in these matches, while Curtly Ambrose has most wickets -- 164.

Cricketnext Staff |July 5, 2020, 1:01 PM IST
England vs West Indies 2020: Windies Lead 3-2 in Head-to-Head Battles in Last Five Encounters

After a gap of four months, international cricket is finally set to resume with West Indies taking on England in an away series. The tour that starts on July 8, where the two teams meet for first Test in Southampton, will be played in a bio secure environment to provide security to the players from Coronavirus.

There will be a host of changes that will be seen from this series, that will take some getting used to. With no spectators, no use of saliva on the ball, no handshakes and high-five after fall of wickets, players will have to be utmost careful, while on the park. Also there will be use of hand sanitizers by the players each time they get on the field to play, or while getting inside the pavillion

Coming back to cricket, the Wisden Trophy is special for both England and West Indies, due to the history and legacy invloved. West Indies somehow manage to bring their best while playing against this opposition and have won the trophy a whopping 14 times. It is no surprise that Windies have over the years shown total domination against England. Their great, Brain Lara has highest runs (2983) in these matches, while Curtly Ambrose has most wickets -- 164.

Here's a look at the last five Tests between these two sides:

West Indies vs England at Gros Islet, Feb 9-12 2019 (ENG)

Getty Getty

England tasted victory in the third Test as they thrashed the hosts by 232 runs. After batting first they scored 277 runs. Ben Stokes was the highest-scorer with a knock of 79, while Jos Buttler chipped in with a valuable 67. Windies this time batted poorly and were bundled out for 154. Mark Wood picked up a fifer and Moeen Ali bagged four. A Joe Root ton in the second innings, gave the visitors much-needed boost. Chasing 485, none of the Windies batsmen got going except for Roston Chase. He scored a 102 not out but could not prevent his side from a defeat.

West Indies vs England at North Sound, Jan 31 - Feb 2 2019 (WI)

Getty Getty

England batsmen continued to struggle in this Test as well and lost by 10 wickets. In the first innings they scored 187, largely due to the efforts of Moeen Ali. On the other hand Windies took a healthy lead of more than 100 runs. That was enough to hand England yet another defeat. Come the second innings, England stooped to a new low and scored only 132 runs. That left Windies with a target of 14 runs. They achieved the target without losing any wicket and won the series too. Kemar Roach was the Man of the Match as he bagged eight wickets in the match.

West Indies vs England at Bridgetown, Jan 23-26 2019 (WI)

Getty Getty

This was a special match that the hosts Windies won by a spectacular 381 runs. After getting bowled out for 289 in the first innings, Windies showed their masterclass with the ball. Kemar Roach's fifer helped them dismiss the visitors for a paltry 77. Clearly gaining the upper hand, Windies threw it away in the second innings, and were reeling at 120/6. But then Shane Dorwich and Jason Holder combined together for a partnership of 295. Holder scored his maiden double ton too. Then set a target of 627, England only managed to score 246. The star with the ball was Roston Chase, who bagged eight wickets with his off-spinners.

England vs West Indies at Lord's, Sep 7-9 2017 (ENG)

AP AP

This was another poor batting show by West Indies, where they were restricted to 123 in the first innings. Ben Stokes picked up six wickets in the innings. In reply, England fared a little better and scored 194 runs and had an edge. Stokes shone with the bat too and scored 60. Come the second innings, Windies didn't score much and were all out for 177. That left the hosts to chase down only 107. They lost only one wicket in the process and registered a famous win.

England vs West Indies at Leeds, Aug 25-29 2017 (WI)

Twitter Twitter

Ben Stokes was in fine form throughout the series and scored 100 to take England to 258. In response Windies, riding on tons by Brathwaite and Shai Hope, plundered 427 runs. James Anderson was the pick of the bowlers and picked up a fifer. It was a strong reply by England, who scored 490/8 in the second innings. MD Stoneman, Stokes, Joe Root, Moeen Ali and Dawid Malan -- all scored fifties. But a target of 322 wasn't enough in the end. Hope scored yet another ton to take his side home in a famous victory. Brathwaite too scored 95. Windies won the match by five wickets.

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more