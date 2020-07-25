England vs West Indies 2020 | You Think About Failures More Than Normal Due to the Bubble: Ollie Pope

Ollie Pope was under pressure coming into the third Test against West Indies in Manchester, with scores of 12, 12, 7 and 12* in the first four innings.
Pope put the poor form behind him with an unbeaten 91 that helped England reach 258 for 4 at stumps on Day 1 at the Old trafford.
After the day's play, Pope admitted it was a 'weight off his shoulders'.
"It’s a really nice feeling and a little bit of a weight off the shoulders. I’ve missed out in the first two games and not being able to get away from it, you walk back to your hotel room, it overlooks the cricket ground...there’s really no escape," he said.
Pope explained that being in a 'bubble' due to the COVID-19 protocols made it even more difficult.
"You can’t go out for dinner or a coffee, you can’t see your family. It isn’t easy and you can think about your failures a bit more than normal. But the lads get around you and everyone’s tight-knit, so if anyone is mentally struggling a bit then we’ve got each other’s backs," he said.
"Hopefully I can go on and make a big one. But that’s part of cricket, you have to stay as level as possible – especially as a batter – because there are as many bad days as good days, even for the best in the world. You have to deal with them in the best way possible."
Pope was hit on the head early on by a bouncer from Kemar Roach.
"Sometimes things like that make you switch on and today sums up batting pretty perfectly. I didn’t feel great for the first 50 runs and got a bit of luck, edging one that dropped just short," he said.
"In (Southampton) I didn’t play and miss but then edged one, before chopping on in the second innings. Luck is involved and you have to make the most of your chances when they come around."
Pope also hoped that Jos Buttler, who is on 56*, will be able to continue in the same flow on the second day.
"The way Jos plays, if he's in, he's going to be scoring runs pretty fluently," said Pope.
West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and his decision to field was defended by opening batsman Kraigg Brathwaite.
"There was moisture in the wicket, and we thought as a team we wanted to utilise it," he said. "They (England) got a good partnership, but I don't think we're out of it, to be honest."
