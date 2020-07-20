England vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Allround Ben Stokes Leads ENG to Series-Leveling 113-run Win at Old Trafford vs WI
It was Ben Stokes' Test match all throughout as he finished with 254 runs across two innings - 176 in the first innings and a quickfire 78 off 57 balls in the second - to go with his three wickets and one catch.
England vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Allround Ben Stokes Leads ENG to Series-Leveling 113-run Win at Old Trafford vs WI
It was Ben Stokes' Test match all throughout as he finished with 254 runs across two innings - 176 in the first innings and a quickfire 78 off 57 balls in the second - to go with his three wickets and one catch.
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings