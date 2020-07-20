Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

England vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 5 Tea Report: Ben Stokes Removes Jermaine Blackwood to Set Up an Intriguing Final Session

It looked like WI would not even make to the final session but Blackwood, the hero of the Ageas Bowl win, and Brooks put on exactly 100 runs for the fourth wicket in nearly 27 overs to keep England at bay.

Cricketnext Staff |July 20, 2020, 8:42 PM IST
Shamarh Brooks and Jermaine Blackwood blunted the England attack for the most part of the penultimate session of the 2nd Test at Old Trafford, Manchester on Monday to keep West Indies hopes of a draw intact after England set a target of 312 for the visitors to win, and roughly, 80 overs to survive. However, Ben Stokes, who is having a wonderful match so far bumped out Blackwood for 55, then wresting the momentum back in the hosts' favour, heading into the final session. WI are 137/5, needing 175 runs to win.

Windies has started the session at a precarious 25/3, which soon became 37/4 when Stuart Broad trapped Roston Chase in front. It looked like WI would not even make to the final session but Blackwood, the hero of the Ageas Bowl win, and Brooks put on exactly 100 runs for the fourth wicket in nearly 27 overs to keep England at bay.

But Stokes took centerstage again after is 176 in the first innings and a quickfire fifty in the second when he had Blackwood caught down the legside by a short of length delivery by Jos Buttler to open up the game and set up an intriguing final session

