England vs West Indies | '300 Would Be Great', Says Kemar Roach After Crossing 200 Test Wickets

Kemar Roach became the first West Indies bowler since the legendary Curtly Ambrose 26 years ago to go past 200 Test wickets

IANS |July 26, 2020, 11:39 AM IST
England vs West Indies | '300 Would Be Great', Says Kemar Roach After Crossing 200 Test Wickets

Kemar Roach became the first West Indies bowler since the legendary Curtly Ambrose 26 years ago to go past 200 Test wickets during the ongoing third Test against England at Old Trafford.

After going wicketless for nearly 11 months of Test cricket, Roach broke the duck in the second Test and picked four during the England innings in the third.

He ended the innings with figures of 4/72. "I guess I had that landmark on my mind a little bit too much, I had a few restless nights," the fast bowler who is playing his 59th Test told the BBC.

"It's good to get past that barrier now and see how many more I can get. 300 would be great. I'll work hard to get there and we'll see how many I can go past 300."

Roach is just one wicket away from equalling the great Andy Roberts' record of 202 wickets. If he does get to 300, he would have gone past names like Gary Sobers (235), Michael Holding (249) and Joel Garner (259).

Ambrose is also the last West Indies bowler to go past the 300-wicket mark, having done so in June 1997 against Sri Lanka at St. John's in Antigua.

Coming back to the series, West Indies were saved from losing more wickets by the fading light on Day 2 of the decisive third Test against England at Old Trafford on Saturday. The England players were slow in getting off the field as umpires called a halt to the game due to poor light for a second day on the trot in this Test. West Indies ended the day on 137/6, trailing England by 232 runs with Dowrich (10) and captain Jason Holder (24) in the middle.

