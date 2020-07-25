Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

England vs West Indies, 3rd Test, 2nd Day Lunch: Staurt Broad Fifty helps England Put up 369

Stuart Broad poured cold water on Shannon Gabriel and Kemar Roach's good work with the ball with a quickfire half century as England were bowled out for 369 at Lunch against West Indies on Day 2 of the third Test at Old Trafford on Saturday.

IANS |July 25, 2020, 6:18 PM IST
England's Stuart Broad, right, fist bumps with teammate Dominic Bess after scoring fifty runs during the second day of the third cricket Test match between England and West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Saturday, July 25, 2020. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)

Stuart Broad poured cold water on Shannon Gabriel and Kemar Roach's good work with the ball with a quickfire half century as England were bowled out for 369 at Lunch against West Indies on Day 2 of the third Test at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Resuming at 258/4, Gabriel castled Ollie Pope for his overnight score of 91 to then also remove fellow overnight batter Jos Buttler for 67, England's wicketkeeper batsman edging a length ball to West Indies captain Jason Holder who took a sharp low catch at second slip.

In between the two dismissals, Chris Woakes chopped a Roach delivery onto his stumps as the West Indies pace spearhead celebrated his 200th Test wicket.

Jofra Archer was taken by Holder off Roach at second slip as England were suddenly reduced to 280/8 before veteran Broad swung the willow from ball one to bring up his 50 off 33 balls and finally got out for 62 from just 45 balls (9x4, 1x6) to turn the tide in the hosts' favour.

At the other end, Dom Bess looked steady and remained not out for 18 as James Anderson was dismissed by Holder to end England's first innings.

On Day 1, a counter-attacking knock from Buttler and Pope ensured that England had the upper hand. The pair added 140 runs for the fifth wicket with Bess and Broad later sharing a 76-run stand.

The three-Test series is currently level at 1-1.

Brief Scores: England 369 (Ollie Pope 91, Jos Buttler 67, Stuart Broad 62, Rory Burns 57; Roach 4/72) vs West Indies

eng vs WIENG vs WI live scoreEngland vs West Indies 2020england vs west indies 3rs testEngland vs West Indies Liveengland vs west indies live streamingJos Buttlerkemar roachstuart broad

