Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 1st Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 08 - 12 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

204 (67.3)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

318 (102.0)

England trail by 99 runs
Live

CZECH SUPER SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND, 2020 Match 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 11 July, 2020

Prague Barbarians Vandals

0/0 (0.0)

Prague Barbarians Vandals
v/s
Bohemian CC
Bohemian CC

Toss won by Prague Barbarians Vandals (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

Ben Stokes Achieves Unique Feat in Tests, Second Fastest After Gary Sobers

England stand-in skipper and star all-rounder Ben Stokes is regarded as one of the best all-rounders in world cricket, across formats. In the first Test against West Indies in Southampton, he achieved a rare feat. He became the second-fastest man to get a double of 4000 Test runs and 150 wickets. The New Zealand-born Stokes became the second fastest to get to this milestone.

Cricketnext Staff |July 11, 2020, 3:27 PM IST
Ben Stokes Achieves Unique Feat in Tests, Second Fastest After Gary Sobers

England stand-in skipper and star all-rounder Ben Stokes is regarded as one of the best all-rounders in world cricket, across formats. In the first Test against West Indies in Southampton, he achieved a rare feat. He became the second-fastest man to get a double of 4000 Test runs and 150 wickets. The New Zealand-born Stokes became the second fastest to get to this milestone.

While Stokes achieved this in 64 Tests, West Indian Gary Sobers did it in 63 Tests. Now he is esteemed company of players like Ian Botham, Kapil Dev, Jacques and Daniel Vettori.

On Friday, during his effort of 4/49, he reached the milestone when he dismissed Alzzari Joseph.

Earlier, West Indies batsmen Kraigg Brathwaite and Shane Dowrich ensured that their team took a first-innings lead of over a hundred runs against England on the third day of the first Test at Southampton on Friday.

Dowrich made 61 after opener Brathwaite had top-scored with 65 in a total of 318 all out.

ALSO READ | Stuart Broad Frustrated and Angry After Being Dropped for Southampton Test

Dowrich showed grit and determination to score a fifty. He held firm for 115 balls until he was caught down the legside by opposing gloveman Jos Buttler off Stokes.

For most part of the day, it was a struggle for England bowlers, and missed the presence of veteran paceman Stuart Broad.

Bowlers like Archer and Wood struggled to make an impression on a placid pitch.

They took just one wicket between them in a combined 44 overs -- and that was only when Wood bowled last man Shannon Gabriel to end the innings.Shamarh Brooks made a promising 39 before he was caught behind off James Anderson, with England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker returning innings figures of 3-62.

Ben StokesEngland vs West Indies 2020gary sobersJacques KallisKapil Dev

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more