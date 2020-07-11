Ben Stokes Achieves Unique Feat in Tests, Second Fastest After Gary Sobers
England stand-in skipper and star all-rounder Ben Stokes is regarded as one of the best all-rounders in world cricket, across formats. In the first Test against West Indies in Southampton, he achieved a rare feat. He became the second-fastest man to get a double of 4000 Test runs and 150 wickets. The New Zealand-born Stokes became the second fastest to get to this milestone.
Ben Stokes Achieves Unique Feat in Tests, Second Fastest After Gary Sobers
England stand-in skipper and star all-rounder Ben Stokes is regarded as one of the best all-rounders in world cricket, across formats. In the first Test against West Indies in Southampton, he achieved a rare feat. He became the second-fastest man to get a double of 4000 Test runs and 150 wickets. The New Zealand-born Stokes became the second fastest to get to this milestone.
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings