Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 2nd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 16 - 20 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

469/9 (162.0)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

287 (99.0)

West Indies need 206 runs to win, MIN. 48.2 Overs Left Today
Live

ECS CYPRUS T10, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 20 July, 2020

1ST INN

Cyprus Moufflons CC *

86/1 (5.4)

Cyprus Moufflons CC
v/s
Amdocs CC
Amdocs CC

Cyprus Moufflons CC elected to bat

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

Ben Stokes in Another Elite List of All-rounders, Completes Rare Triple

England star all-rounder Ben Stokes is regarded as one of the best all-rounders in world cricket, across formats. In the second Test against West Indies in Old Trafford, he achieved a rare feat. Stokes became the second England and fourth overall cricketer to reach an elite club of those players who have scored 400-plus runs, 10 centuries, and taken 150+ wickets in the longest format of the game.

Cricketnext Staff |July 18, 2020, 4:59 PM IST
Ben Stokes in Another Elite List of All-rounders, Completes Rare Triple

England star all-rounder Ben Stokes is regarded as one of the best all-rounders in world cricket, across formats. In the second Test against West Indies in Old Trafford, he achieved a rare feat. Stokes became the second England and fourth overall cricketer to reach an elite club of those players who have scored 400-plus runs, 10 centuries, and taken 150+ wickets in the longest format of the game.

ALSO READ | Jofra Archer's Breach Could Have Cost ECB Millions, Says Ashley Giles

Garry Sobers – 8032+26+235 (93), Ian Botham – 5200+14+383 (102) and Jacques Kallis – 13289+45+292 (166) are the other three. He achieved this feat during his brilliant innings of 176.

Ben Stokes432110153
Ian Botham520014383
Gary Sobers803226235
Jacques Kallis1328945292

While in the first Test, he had become the second-fastest man to get a double of 4000 Test runs and 150 wickets. The New Zealand-born Stokes became the second fastest to get to this milestone.

While Stokes achieved this in 64 Tests, West Indian Gary Sobers did it in 63 Tests. Now he is esteemed company of players like Ian Botham, Kapil Dev, Jacques and Daniel Vettori.

Earlier on day 2, Stokes' knock and Dom Sibley's 120 - the duo shared 260 for the fourth wicket - powered England to 469 for 9 declared, leaving West Indies a tricky hour to bat before stumps.

ALSO READ | Michael Holding 'Has No Sympathy' for Jofra Archer

West Indies' openers began stubbornly before first-change bowler Curran trapped Campbell lbw for 12, leaving West Indies 32 for 1, trailing by 437 runs.

Off-spinner Roston Chase took 5-172 in 44 overs as he again troubled England, having taken a Test-best 8-60 against them in Barbados last year during a victory that helped the West Indies regain the Wisden Trophy.

Sibley's hundred was one of the slowest in Tests by an England batsman, the opener batting for 471 minutes -- nearly eight hours -- to complete a 312-ball century featuring a mere fours.

Ben StokesEngland vs West Indies 2020gary sobersian bothamJacques Kallis

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more