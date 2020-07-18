Ben Stokes in Another Elite List of All-rounders, Completes Rare Triple
England star all-rounder Ben Stokes is regarded as one of the best all-rounders in world cricket, across formats. In the second Test against West Indies in Old Trafford, he achieved a rare feat. Stokes became the second England and fourth overall cricketer to reach an elite club of those players who have scored 400-plus runs, 10 centuries, and taken 150+ wickets in the longest format of the game.
Ben Stokes in Another Elite List of All-rounders, Completes Rare Triple
England star all-rounder Ben Stokes is regarded as one of the best all-rounders in world cricket, across formats. In the second Test against West Indies in Old Trafford, he achieved a rare feat. Stokes became the second England and fourth overall cricketer to reach an elite club of those players who have scored 400-plus runs, 10 centuries, and taken 150+ wickets in the longest format of the game.
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings